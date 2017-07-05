VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of ANGELS IN AMERICA

Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning two-part play ANGELS IN AMERICA is an epic operation for the National Theatre. Go backstage to see what a two-show day entails in this behind-the-scenes peek - watch the video below!

Both parts will be broadcast by National Theatre Live this summer. Part One: Millennium Approaches will be in cinemas from 20 July. Part Two: Perestroika will be in cinemas from 27 July.

Directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse), and featuring Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) as Prior Walter, the cast of the new National Theatre production also includes Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (Being Human).

Millennium Approaches, the first of the two plays which form Angels in America, received its British premiere at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in 1992, in Declan Donnellan's original production, and was joined by Perestroika in a double-bill the following year. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the shows.

