VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY Team Gives the Lowdown on Previews Set Issue & More on BUILD

In the April 7th episode of the BUILD Series, the cast and creators of Groundhog Day: The Musical finally answered the age-old question as to how many days actually passed in Groundhog Day, what happened with the infamous set issue in previews, and Andy Karl's future on Broadway. Watch clips from the interview below!

Composer Tim Minchin has just won his second Best Musical Olivier Award with Groundhog Day: The Musical, currently in previews on Broadway, due to open officially next week on April 17th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). In addition to the Best New Musical award, Groundhog Day won Best Actor in a Musical for Andy Karl, who has transferred with the show to Broadway.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.