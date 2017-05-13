VIDEO: GREAT COMET Welcomes Arts Students for Q&A with the Cast

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
May. 13, 2017  

Following a March performance of the 12-time Tony nominated musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, 75 students from Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts has a chance to connect with cast members for an intimate and in-depth Q&A session at the Imperial Theatre.

Roles were reversed shortly after the session, when the cast members visited the students at their school school to encourage their ambitions and to help them follow their own comet!

See video of the cast of Great Comet and the students working together in the video below!

