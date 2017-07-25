VIDEO: GREAT COMET Takes Center Stage at Broadway in the Boros!

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Broadway is an essential component of New York's iconic entertainment scene, but attending a Broadway show can be cost-prohibitive for many City residents. Back for a second year, 'Broadway in the Boros' aims to increase access to free musical performances in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island. The outdoor events are set in venues including public parks and plazas in neighborhoods where live music programming is infrequent.

Below, watch as The Great Comet ensemble member Ashley Pérez Flanagan performs "Sonya Alone"!

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other.

