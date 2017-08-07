VIDEO: First Look! NEWSIES Makes Headlines at The Muny!

Based on Disney's 1992 cult classic film, Newsies tells the rousing tale of the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, a charismatic and resilient newspaper boy, leads a bunch of New York City rag-tag orphans in a clash against the mighty publishing titan, Joe Pulitzer. With a score by Alan Menken, and hits that include "Santa Fe," "Seize the Day," and "King of New York," this Muny premiere promises to make headlines.

The company of Newsies features Davis Gaines, Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles. They join the previously announced Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta'Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les).

A headline worthy design team leads this production with scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Chris Bailey, with music direction by Michael Horsley.

Related Articles