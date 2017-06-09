VIDEO: First Look At Jennifer Damiano, Sean Allan Krill, Kelli Barrett, Jessica Phillips and More in DEATHLESS

In a not-too-distant future where no one dies, a family navigates life's big questions during an annual road trip in Zack Zadek's new musical Deathless.

Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to innovative, thought-provoking works with this breathtaking and funny new musical featuring Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano as Hayley Serling; Sean Allan Krill, who is currently performing in the Off-Broadway hit Joan of Arc: Into the Fire at The Public, as Kevin Serling; Connecticut native Johnny Shea as Justin Lartney; Kelli Barrett, who originated the role of Lara Guishar in the Broadway musical Doctor Zhivago, as Samantha Serling; and Broadway actress Jessica Phillips as Michelle Serling.

Deathless runs June 2 - July 2, 2017 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.

The Serling family is taking its annual road trip to Niagara Falls, but this time they're saying goodbye to Mom. Along the way, memories of past trips, old wounds and family secrets are navigated in a not-too-distant future where no one dies of disease. For daughter Hayley, the journey means facing the big questions of life and death. Travel with unforgettable characters on the brink of discovering that living forever may not be as wonderful as it sounds. A funny, bittersweet, breathtaking new musical you simply must see. Deathless is sponsored by Creative Endeavor Office.

Deathless features book, music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. An award winning composer/lyricist, songwriter, performer, and playwright, Zack has been named by Playbill as "A Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriter You Should Know," and is a 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist and a 2017 MacDowell Fellow. Zack won the 2017 Weston New Musical Award for his book, music, and lyrics to Deathless. Other pieces in development include The Crazy Ones, The Role of a Lifetime (director Jerry Mitchell), and 6. Zack's work has been developed at major American theatres including The 5th Avenue Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Legacy Theatre and NYMF, and in the UK at The London Theatre Workshop and Edinburgh Fringe.

Deathless runs June 2 - July 2, 2017. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

