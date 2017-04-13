VIDEO: Danny DeVito Demos Egg-Eating Techniques for Broadway's THE PRICE!

Danny DeVito stopped by this morning's TODAY on NBC to share that he is having "so much fun" making his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's The Price. "When you have that dialogue from a master like Arthur Miller it's challenging," says the 'Taxi' star, quickly adding, "but it's also a wonderful safety net." Later, DeVito demonstrates how he eats a hard-boiled egg on stage during every performance. Watch the appearance below!

Golden Globe & Emmy nominee DeVito makes his Broadway debut as elderly furniture salesman "Gregory Solomon" alongside Mark Ruffalo as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz" and Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney.

Arthur Miller's The Price will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 16, and open officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice.

