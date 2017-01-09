VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks IN THE HEIGHTS, HAMILTON & More on 'Live'

Tony nominee Christopher Jackson stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY to discuss his new CBS drama series BULL and explains what first inspired him to move to New York to pursue a career in theater. "There's only one Broadway in the world and that's in New York City," he shared. Watch the appearance below!

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/composer Christopher Jackson received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical" for Hamilton. His other Broadway theater credits include "Holler if Ya Hear Me," "After Midnight," "The Bronx Bombers," "In the Heights," "Memphis" and "The Lion King." Off-Broadway, Jackson starred in "Bronx Bombers," "The Jammer," "Lonely, I'm Not," "In the Heights" and "Cotton Club Parade."

On television, Jackson guest starred in the series "Person of Interest" and "A Gifted Man," on the Network, "Freestyle Love Supreme," "Fringe," "Gossip Girl," "Tracers" and "Afterlife."

Jackson served as a composer and songwriter for the iconic children's program, "Sesame Street." While working on "Sesame Street," he won a 2010 Emmy Award for his song for the show with artist Will.I.Am, "What I Am." Also, Jackson was the co-music supervisor and writer for "The Electric Company." In 2010, Jackson released his first solo album, In The Name Of Love, on Yellow Sound Lab Records. Currently, he is working on his second album and has several musical projects in development for the stage.

Related Articles