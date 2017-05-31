VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs 'Last Full Measure of Devotion' at the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

Christopher Jackson sang a beautiful tribute to all of those who gave the last full measure of devotion during the National Memorial Day concert on Sunday. The concert, which aired on PBS, is currently available on demand through June 10, and BroadwayWorld brings you the video of Jackson's performance below!

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT aired on PBS Sunday, May 28, 2017, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.,before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert was live-streamed online on Facebook Live and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and is available as Video on Demand for a limited time only through June 10, 2017.

Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne (BLACK-ISH) and Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna (CRIMINAL MINDS) co-host the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT. The all-star line-up also includes: distinguished American leader GeneralColin L. Powell USA (Ret.); Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise (CRIMINAL MINDS: WITHOUT BORDERS); world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning classical superstar Rene Fleming; multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; country music superstar Scotty McCreery; Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling artist John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting; acclaimed actor John Ortiz (A DOG'S PURPOSE; KONG: SKULL ISLAND); Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON, BULL); distinguished actress Ana Ortiz (UGLY BETTY, DEVIOUS MAIDS); legendary Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan; and the UK's best-selling cross-over artist Russell Watson;in performance with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The gifted actress and singer Auli'i Cravalho (MOANA) will open the show with a special performance of the "National Anthem."

