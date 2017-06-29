VIDEO: CHICAGO Celebrates The Weissler's 50th Wedding Anniversary!

Tony-Award winning producers Barry and Fran Weissler have just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Watch the cast of Chicago pay tribute to the couple in a fun video below!

Barry & Fran Weissler are the recipients of seven Tony Awards: Othello starring James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer; Fiddler on the Roof with Topol; Gypsy with Tyne Daly; Annie Get Your Gun with Bernadette Peters and Reba McEntire; the 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer; the 2013 revival of Pippin (currently on tour); and Chicago, the longest-running American musical on both Broadway and the West End. Other Broadway credits include Zorba, My One and Only, Falsettos, Grease, Seussical, Wonderful Town, Sweet Charity and The Scottsboro Boys. Executive producers of Finding Neverland. Their newest hit, Waitress, currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, stars Betsy Wolfe and features an original score by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

Related Articles