VIDEO: CATS Star Georgina Pazcoguin Goes from Ballet to Broadway

Before CATS' Georgina Pazcoguin was pouncing and pirouetting at the Neil Simon Theatre, she was dancing with the New York City Ballet. Below, watch her journey from ballet to Broadway!

Pazcoguin began her career as an apprentice in 2001. After ten years in the corps de ballet, she was promoted to New York City Ballet's first Asian American soloist in 2013. Two years later, Pazcoguin made her debut on Broadway's "On The Town" as 'Ivy.' She has received critical acclaim from the likes of Pointe Magazine and DanceSpirit. The ballerina also graced the cover of Dance Magazine. Timeout New York declares, "Georgina Pazcoguin has soul."

