VIDEO: CATS Runner-Up Performance at BC/EFA Broadway Bonnets Paws at Pop Culture

Apr. 30, 2017  

Broadway's best shared playful parodies, stirred emotions and delivered dance-driven delights at the 31st annual Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a record-shattering $6,379,572 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It's the single highest fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

The staggering number, raised by 57 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions, was announced by Gavin Creel, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, stars of this season's smash hit Hello, Dolly!. The total, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, breaks last year's record-setter of $5,528,568.

Cats won runner-up with their rendition of "The Battle of 52nd Street: Cats vs. Hogs," where tensions are high until Grizabella comes to the rescue with just the right peace offering. The company's bonnet was pretty purrfect as well. Check out the hilarious performance, courtesy of BC/EFA's Facebook page!

