VIDEO: Broadway's Jacquelyn Piro Donovan Honors Teen with Original Song on TODAY

The latest edition of TODAY's "Everyone Has a Story" spotlights an Atlanta teen who has remained positive after being diagnosed with alopecia areata. Broadway performer Jacquelyn Piro Donovan, who herself was diagnosed with alopecia at age 9, honors Katie Hynekamp with an original song titled 'Say Hello,' composed for the occasion by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Friedman. Watch the performance below!

Jacquelyn Piro Donovan appeared in the 1991 original production of Broadway's MISS SAIGON. She went on to join the production of LES MISERABLES as both Fantine and Cosette.

During the fourth hour of 'Today,' hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the duo discuss the headlines and hot stories of the day in Today's Talk, giving their original and often hysterical perspectives. Throughout the show, the hosts use Facebook and Twitter to interact live with their fans and get immediate reactions and suggestions. The program is a go-to destination for celebrity guests and musical acts, as well as today's newsmakers, authors, designers and chefs.

