VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Continues 'Broadway Our Way' Series with 'Luck Be a Lady' from GUYS AND DOLLS

Tony and Grammy award-nominated Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices released the ninth video in their "Broadway Our Way" series today, taking a fresh spin on the classic "Luck Be A Lady" from the multi-award-winning musical GUYS AND DOLLS, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser (How to Succeed In Business; The Most Happy Fella; Where's Charley). Check it out below!

Introduced by Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess (Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Broadway's The Little Mermaid; Jersey Boys; Good Vibrations), who starred as "Nicely Nicely" in the 2009 Broadway revival, this wistfully jazzy arrangement is performed by BIV men Chris Dilley, Monroe Kent, Jesse Nager, Todd Pettiford, Charles West, and founder and director Michael McElroy. Isaac Harlan is on piano, Jerry Devore is on bass, and Spencer Cohen is on percussion to round out the ensemble.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission consists of providing hope to inspire and transform youth in need through music and The Arts.

In addition to performing numerous concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for their first album "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, Sting, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter.

Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, "Late Night" with David Letterman, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, NBC's hit show "SMASH", "America's Got Talent", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special" and has played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall.

The Broadway Inspirational Voices released their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" last fall. Their new web series, "Broadway Our Way" was launched on YouTube over the summer. For more information, visit BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

