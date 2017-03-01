VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Continues 'Broadway Our Way' Series with 'Love to Me' from LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Tony and Grammy award-nominated Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices released the eighth video in their "Broadway Our Way" series today, offering "Love to Me" from the musical Light In the Piazza, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel (Millions; Floyd Collins; Saturn Returns/Myths and Hymns). Check it out below!

Introduced by Mr. Guettel, himself, this intricate and delicate arrangement is performed by BIV men Gavin Creel (Olivier Award winner, two-time Tony Award nominee), John Kemp Edwards, Marcus Paul James, Jason McCullom, founder and director Michael McElroy, Eliseo Roman, Destan Owens, John Eric Parker, and Randy Redd. Orchestrations are by Isaac Harlan, who also accompanies on piano, joined by Chris Parker on guitar, and Anik Oulianine on cello.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission consists of providing hope to inspire and transform youth in need through music and The Arts.

In addition to performing numerous concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for their first album "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, Sting, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter.

Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, "Late Night" with David Letterman, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, NBC's hit show "SMASH", "America's Got Talent", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special" and has played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall.

The Broadway Inspirational Voices released their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" last fall. Their new web series, "Broadway Our Way" was launched on YouTube over the summer. For more information, visit BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

