VIDEO: Bill Clinton Speaks Backstage with the Cast of OSLO

Jul. 5, 2017  

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton took in a performance of the Tony Award -winning play Oslo on Sunday, July 2nd. Mr. Clinton, who knew many of the people portrayed in the play personally, chatted backstage with the cast after the show and you can take a peek below!


How did the 1993 Middle East peace talks come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo?

A darkly funny and sweeping new play, Oslo tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. As he did with such wit and intelligence in Blood and Gifts, J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex historical canvas: a story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions. Directed by Bartlett Sher.

