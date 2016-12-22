VIDEO: Audience Member Proposes at WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Due to the success of Waitress's recent and first-ever "Cast Album Karaoke," following last night's performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street), audience members had another chance to sing on a Broadway stage.

"You look like the top of a wedding cake!" exclaimed composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles to a couple welcomed on stage to sing.

What happened a few minutes later made that statement very ironic.

Watch below as Brady and Stephanie sing a heartfelt rendition of "You Matter to Me" followed by Brady showing Stephanie just how much she means to him, asking her to be his leading lady. Talk about an "aww" moment!

Proposal begins at about 8 minutes into the live video.

WAITRESS opened this spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The national tour of Waitress will begin at Cleveland's Playhouse Square on October 17, 2017.

