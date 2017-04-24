SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
VIDEO: Allison Janney Talks Relevancy of Broadway's 'SIX DEGREES' in Today's Times

Apr. 24, 2017  

Award-winning actress Allison Janney stopped by today's THE VIEW on ABC to talk about the relevancy of her Broadway play, Six Degrees of Separation, in today's times. "It feels like it was written just this year in some ways," says the actress, adding, "It's even more profound that things are resonating still today and it really hits you in a deeper way." Watch the appearance in full below!

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which runs at the Barrymore Theatre for 15 weeks only.

