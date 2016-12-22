VIDEO: A BRONX TALE's Nick Cordero Performs Moving, Original Song on 'Today'

On this morning's edition of "Everyone Has a Story" on TODAY, Tony-nominated Broadway performer Nick Cordero sang "A Home of Their Own," an original song composed by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Friedman to honor Rob Scheer and Comfort Cases, his nonprofit for children in foster care. Cordero currently stars in the new Broadway musical A BRONX TALE. Watch the performance below!

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, A BRONX TALE is a streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.



A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

To donate to Comfort Cases today, visit: http://www.nomoretrashbags.org/

Click here to watch the performance

Image courtesy of NBC

