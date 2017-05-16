VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY: We Believe in Andrew Rannells!

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Before Andrew Rannells became a Tony nominee for his role as Whizzer in the beloved Broadway revival of William Finn's Falsettos, he swept into the 2011 Broadway season in Trey Parker and Matt Stone's hilarious hit musical, Book of Mormon.

Leading the cast of the musical as Elder Price, an earnest Mormon missionary whose faith is tested as he works to share the scripture with the inhabitants of a remote village in Uganda, Andrew captured the hearts of the Tony Voters and earned a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. The show itself racked up thirteen nominations and went on to win eight, including Best Musical.

With his killer tenor, Rannells burst onto the stage at the 2011 ceremony, staring down a war lord, delivering the step-touch-step-touch heard 'round the world, and making believers out of all of us. Re-live Andrew's break out performance below!

