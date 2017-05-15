VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 27- Getting HAIR-y with Tony Nominee Gavin Creel

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Before Tony nominee, Gavin Creel, was putting on his Sunday clothes alongside Bette Midler eight times a week, he was walking in space and getting life nightly with the tribe of Dian Paulus' smash hit revival of the happy hippie musical, Hair!

Hailed by critics and adored by fans alike, the lively revival stormed the stage (and the audience) at the 2009 Tony's, earning eight nominations and scooping up a major win for Best Revival of a Musical.

So tune in, turn on, drop out and shake out that shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen waxen as we return to the tumultuous times of the 1960's 2009 and let loose with the Tony Award winning revival of Hair!

