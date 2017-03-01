Upcoming CD Releases for March 2017

Freaky Friday

Released on Walt Disney Records on 3/10/17



When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each oth... (more...)

Beauty And The Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Released on Walt Disney Records on 3/10/17



The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her ... (more...)

Come From Away

Released on The Musical Company on 3/24/17



In September 2001, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers and spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. Come From Away is the breathtaking new Broadway musical with a propulsive score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and direction by Tony nomin... (more...)

For More Upcoming CDs, Click Here