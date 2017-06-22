VIDEO: Tracy Nicole Chapman to Star in SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! World Premiere at Pasadena Playhouse; Watch a Preview!

Pasadena Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for the world premiere musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! Created and directed by RAndy Johnson, who wrote and directed the hit Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin, with book by Cheryl West (Play On!). Click below for a sneak preview at the talented ensemble!

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! tells the story about the life and music of legendary gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose hits include "Down by the Riverside," "This Train," and "Strange Things Happen Every Day." Tharpe, known as The Godmother of Rock & Roll, was a trailblazer in the history of American music and influenced some of the greatest Rock & Roll and R&B singers of all time, including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Johnny Cash.

The cast of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! includes:

Tracy Nicole Chapman as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Broadway credits include: Little Shop of Horrors; Caroline, or Change; Into the Woods; The Lion King; and others.

Logan Charles as Isaiah

Television: Disney's "Jonas Brothers" and TBN's "iShine KNECT."

Yvette Cason as Katie Bell / Mahalia Jackson

Broadway credits include: Dreamgirls and Play On. Pasadena Playhouse credits: A Night with Janis Joplin, Ray Charles Live!, and others.

Michael A. Shepperd as Rev. Tharpe

National Touring Productions: Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby, Caroline, or Change, Five Guys Named Moe, among others.

Angela Teek as Marie

Broadway credits include: Ragtime and Oh, Kay! Pasadena Playhouse: Ray Charles Live! Regional credits: Rock of Ages, Sophisticated Ladies, among others.

Thomas Hobson as Ensemble

Television credits include series regular roles on Nickelodeon's "Fresh Beat Band" and "Monsters," and Disney's "Movie Surfers." Pasadena Playhouse: Smokey Joe's Café.

Boise Holmes as Ensemble

International Touring Productions: The Lion King, Motown Express, and others. La Mirada Theatre's Ain't Misbehavin'.

Armando Yearwood, Jr. as Ensemble

National Touring Production of In The Heights, Theater Under the Stars: Dreamgirls and Pasadena Playhouse: Kiss Me, Kate.

"I searched long and hard to find the follow up to my most recent Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin. When I read Gayle Wald's book 'Shout, Sister, Shout!' I knew this was it. It's a life story of humble beginnings, unparalleled drive and ambition, fierce determination with a talent to match," said Creator and Director RAndy Johnson. "Rosetta inspired some of the greatest talents of all time and is still the best kept secret within the landscape of musical giants. I decided it was time to shine a light on this great lady, her music, her life and legacy. I am a thrilled and honored to be working with this spectacular cast led by the remarkable Tracy Nicole Chapman as Rosetta Tharpe. Along with the extraordinary talents of Logan Charles, Yvette Cason, Michael A. Shepperd, Angela Teek, Thomas Hobson, Boise Holmes and Armando Yearwood, Jr., all bring their unique gifts together in the creation of this world premiere musical theatre event."

Joining Johnson's SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! creative team are choreographer Keith Young, musical director Rahn Coleman, scenic designer Steven C. Kemp, costume designer Dana Rebecca Woods, lighting designer Jared A. Sayeg, sound designer Jon Gottlieb, wig/hair designer Carol F. Doran, casting director Michael Donovan, CSA and associate director Tyler Rhodes.

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! will begin performances on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 and run through Sunday, August 20, 2017, with the official press opening on July 30, 2017 at 5 p.m. Performance schedule is Wednesday - Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Note that there will be one Tuesday performance on August 15 at 8:00 p.m.and no Sunday night performance at 7:00 p.m. on August 20. Tickets range from $25 - $115.

Tickets for SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! are available online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529 or by visiting thePasadena Playhouse Box Office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. For more information on all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

Celebrating its centennial this year, Pasadena Playhouse is one of the most prolific theater companies in America. Its legacy includes world premieres by beloved American Playwrights Eugene O'Neil and Tennessee Williams and productions that have transferred to Broadway like Sister Act: The Musical. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles