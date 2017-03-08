Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Will Arrive on Broadway After Chicago Run

Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes, the new play from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning playwright Tracy Letts, will have its Broadway premiere in the spring of 2018 in a production directed by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro.

Steppenwolf's The Minutes will begin Broadway performances on Tuesday February 6, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, March 8.

This project marks the first time Letts and Shapiro have collaborated on Broadway since Steppenwolf's production of August: Osage County - an outing that earned them both Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, respectively.

Ahead of the Broadway production, the play will have its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in a run that begins performances on November 9, 2017, officially opens on November 19, and ends on December 31. Tracy Letts has been a Steppenwolf ensemble member since 2002 and Anna D. Shapiro is the Artistic Director of Steppenwolf.

A town's proud history, the legend of a local hero, the coveted privilege of reserved parking: nothing is sacred during the town council meeting at the heart of Tracy Lett's new play. This razor-sharp comedy turns from hilarious to chilling as petty policy matters give way to the truth roiling just beneath the surface of the town's historical mythology.

The design team includes Tony Award winner David Zinn (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

Related Articles