Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 7/2-7/3/2017

Jul. 3, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, July 3, 2017 - Monday, July 3, 2017. Catch up below!

  • Shout it to the Rooftops! HAMILTON Instrumentals and Authorized Sing Along Program Available Today
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs Heart-Wrenching 'Burn' for #Ham4All Challenge
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces New Standing Room Only Policy
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Stunning 'Dear Theodosia' in #Ham4All
  • UPDATE: GoFundMe Campaign Supporting KINKY BOOTS Star Eric Summers Nearly Fully Funded
  • Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY, Directed by Julie Taymor, Welcomes Composer Elliot Goldenthal and More to Creative Team

