Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 5/14-5/15/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 15, 2017 - Monday, May 15, 2017. Catch up below!
Breaking: Fox Announces Plans for RENT Live!
Breaking News + Photo: James Comey Attends FUN HOME Matinee in Washington, DC Today
Breaking: Fox Will Air Live A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL This December with New Songs by Pasek & Paul!
Breaking: Stars from GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA, MISS SAIGON & More Earn 2017 Theatre World Awards!
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Revival Finds Its Home at Circle in the Square Theatre; Opening Night Set!
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/12 - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Singapore, LITTLE SHOP in Burmingham, and More!