Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/31-1/1/2017

by Behind the Curtain - January 01, 2017 We are starting 2017 off with a bang: A 2 hour interview with the Tony Award winning Michael Rupert, who has been in the business for over fifty years! Michael pulls back the curtain on his amazing career which includes working as a child actor in TV shows like MY THREE SONS, getting a Tony nomination as a teenager for THE HAPPY TIME, the existential crisis of taking over for PIPPIN in the 70s, winning a Tony Award in the 80s for SWEET CHARITY, bringing comfort to many as FALSETTOS' Marvin in 90s, and being introduced to a whole new generation through LEGALLY BLONDE in the 2000s. (more...)