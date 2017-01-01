Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/31-1/1/2017
STAGE TUBE: Watch FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's Emotional Closing Curtain Call
by Stage Tube - January 01, 2017
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF played its final performance on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. At the time of closing, Fiddler on the Roof played a total of 464 performances and we've got footage from the show's emotional final curtain call.
STAGE TUBE: 2017's First Must-Watch! Rachelle Ann Go's Epic Broadway Medley
by Stage Tube - January 01, 2017
We're barely into 2017 and already have our first must-watch video! Click below to play Rachelle Ann Go's Broadway Medley featuring - I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, Movie in My Mind, Defying Gravity in one epic number. The star performed last night at Eastwood Mall Open Park in the Philippines.
New Year! New BroadwayWorld! New Opportunities to Join!
by BWW News Desk - January 01, 2017
Do you want to write for BroadwayWorld, the #1 theatre site on the net with over 5 million monthly viewers? We want you! We need regional writers, critics, guest bloggers, student bloggers (all ages!) and more!
Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow: Flashback to SOMETHING ROTTEN'S Broadway Run!
by Nora Dominick - January 01, 2017
Before we bid farewell to Something Rotten! BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of our favorite videos from its magical and hilarious run. Check them out below!
Be A Little Bit Naughty On Last Time: Flashback to MATILDA'S Magical Broadway Run!
by Nora Dominick - January 01, 2017
Before we bid farewell to Matilda BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of our favorite videos from its magical and hilarious run. Check them out below!
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Opens 2017 by Chatting with Tony-Winner Michael Rupert
by Behind the Curtain - January 01, 2017
We are starting 2017 off with a bang: A 2 hour interview with the Tony Award winning Michael Rupert, who has been in the business for over fifty years! Michael pulls back the curtain on his amazing career which includes working as a child actor in TV shows like MY THREE SONS, getting a Tony nomination as a teenager for THE HAPPY TIME, the existential crisis of taking over for PIPPIN in the 70s, winning a Tony Award in the 80s for SWEET CHARITY, bringing comfort to many as FALSETTOS' Marvin in 90s, and being introduced to a whole new generation through LEGALLY BLONDE in the 2000s.
BWW TV Exclusive: What Are Your Hopes and Dreams for 2017? Broadway Stars Share Their Resolutions!
by BroadwayWorld TV - January 01, 2017
2016 has made its exit, we've got our eyes on the year ahead- a year of hope, promise, possibilities, and hopefully, a lot more Broadway.
HBO to Present Encore Broadcast of Carrie Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING
by BWW News Desk - January 01, 2017
HBO remembers Carrie Fisher with an encore presentation of WISHFUL DRINKING this Sunday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT) on the main HBO channel.
BWW's On This Day - January 1, 2017
by - January 01, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!