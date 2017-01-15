Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/14-1/15/2017
|
1)
STAGE TUBE: Join Rory O'Malley on Ham4Ham and Attend the Coronation of New King Taran Killam
by Stage Tube - January 15, 2017
All rulers have their time, but the throne must never be empty. Watch Rory O'Malley on Ham4Ham as he abdicates his post and celebrates the coronation of Hamilton's new King George, Taran Killam. (more...)
|
2)
Billy Porter of KINKY BOOTS Fame Marries Partner Adam Smith
by Julie Musbach - January 15, 2017
In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Billy Porter announced his marriage to longtime partner Adam Smith. 'We're looking forward to understanding and learning how to share your life with somebody,' Porter was quoted. 'I'm really thrilled to figure out what that means - together, with my soul mate!' (more...)
|
3)
Oh What a Run! Flashback Through JERSEY BOYS' 11 Years on Broadway
by Marissa Sblendorio - January 15, 2017
The producers of the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys recently announced that the Broadway production will end its record-breaking, 11-year run today, Sunday, January 15, 2017 after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd St, NYC). (more...)
|
4)
BYE BYE BIRDIE's Dick Gautier Dies at 85
by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2017
According to Deadline, Dick Gautier, star of BYE BYE BIRDIE and television's GET SMART, passed away on January 13. He was 85. Gautier's wife, Tess Thompson, reportedly announced the actor's passing with a brief Facebook post. (more...)
|
5)
STAGE TUBE: Puppy Tales: Backstage at HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS with Andreas Wyder, Season 2 Episode 3
by Stage Tube - January 15, 2017
Happy New Year! Travel along with Andreas Wyder, currently starring as 'Young Max' in the 2016 National Tour of How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, and get a backstage peek at life on the GRINCH National Tour in an encore Season 2 of PUPPY TALES! Tune in for a look at the tour's final three weeks in Washington DC for CLOSING in this FINALE episode of Puppy Tales! THE GRINCH 2016 National Tour stars Philip Brian as The Grinch, Andreas Wyder as Young Max, and Bob Lauder as Old Max. For more about the show, visit www.grinchmusical.com, and for more about Wyder, go to www.andreaswyder.com. (more...)
|
6)
BWW Review: Watergate's Deep Throat Sings Again In MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR
by Michael Dale - January 15, 2017
While the title MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR may receive befuddled reactions from those not fully familiar with American political scandals, you can't blame bookwriter/composer/lyricist Joshua Rosenblum for not naming his smart, breezy, informative and extremely enjoyable show 'Deep Throat, the musical.' (more...)
|
7)
BWW's On This Day - January 15, 2017
by - January 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)
|
8)
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Winner Richard Maltby Jr. Part 3
by Behind the Curtain - January 15, 2017
The story might go on and on and on but our three part interview with Tony Award winner Richard Malby, Jr. must come to an end. In our last discussion, Richard discusses how an observant stage manager got him working on MISS SAIGON, why Arthur Laurents isn't the next Agatha Christie, when he knew BIG: THE MUSICAL wasn't going to work, and what the secret is behind his collaboration with composer David Shire. (more...)
|
9)
FENCES Star & Tony Winner Viola Davis Appears on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Today
by TV News Desk - January 15, 2017
Golden Globe winner Viola Davis feels an obligation to give back and help create good roles for people of color in Hollywood, she tells Lee Cowan in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast today, Jan. 15 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. (more...)