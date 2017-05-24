Tony-Winners James Monroe Iglehart & Lillias White to Lead THE FUNKENTINE RAPTURE at Feinstein's/54 Below

On Monday, June 19th at 7 P.M. & 9:30 P.M. at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street), Tony Award-Winners James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) & Lillias White (Fela!, Netflix's "The Get Down") with Eric LeJaun Summers (Kinky Boots, Motown), Lawrence Clayton (The Color Purple) and Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress) bring back the funk in the concert performances of The Funkentine Rapture, Music & Lyrics by Lee Summers, Book by Lee Summers and Ben Blake.

The cast also includes Anthony Alfaro (The View Upstairs), Jenny Ashman (The Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl), Juan Drigo Ricafort (The Public Theater's #BARS) and Ramona Dunlap (Background vocalists: Chaka Kahn, Martha Wash). Zane Mark (Tony Nominee for Bring in Da Noise Bring Da Funk) serves as Musical Supervisor, Music Director is Michael O. Mitchell, on Synthesizer, Stacy Penson, legendary Pianist/Arranger, Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz) is Musical Consultant, Yuma Sumi is Musical Editor, Leslie Dockery (Acappella The Musical, From My Hometown) supplies light movement & Stage Manager is Gwen Gilliam.

The evening is directed & produced by Kent Nicholson (Director of Musical Theatre Development at Playwrights Horizons). Tickets are $35-$45, premium tickets are $75 (plus a $25 food/beverage minimum) and can be purchased at www.54Below.com.

The Funkentine Rapture, Book by Lee Summers (From My Hometown, Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song) and Ben Blake, Music and Lyrics by Summers, takes place in an exaggerated 1977 Harlem where we meet a reluctant funk master and the disco villain who tries to stop him. The Funkentine Rapture pays homage to funk iconic groups like Parliament Funkadelic and Sly and the Family Stone and climaxes at the World-Famous Apollo Theatre. This funky exploration of genre and cultural appropriation has been work shopped at Theatreworks in Silicon Valley and presented in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre 'Festival of New Musicals' starring Tony Winner Billy Porter, in a role the Eric LeJaun Summers will portray for the concert.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue,

The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

