Tony Nominee Penny Fuller to Star in New Film Penned by Award-Winning Playwright Mac Rogers

Apr. 7, 2017  
Two-time Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, who can currently be seen on stage in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, will star in The Decades of Mason Carroll written by The Honeycomb Trilogy playwright Mac Rogers. Directed by Michael Markham, the film will also star Pepper Binkley (The Good Wife, Morning Glory), Mariana Cardenas, Masha King (Girls, Madame Secretary), and Bill Tatum. The Decades of Mason Carroll tells the story of a man who doesn't age and the women who change him.

Ms. Fuller is set to play Constance, a mysterious woman from Mason's past whose appearance brings about a reckoning. The film is due to shoot in April-May 2017 in New York and New Jersey. More information can be found by visiting the film's page on Seed&Spark.


