Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Makes Feinstein's/54 Below Debut Tonight

Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies, of Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin, makes her soulful concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight, January 6th, 2017.

Although known for her rocker image, Davies, a Broadway baby at heart, will both satisfy and surprise you with an evening of classic tunes and Broadway hits.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, where she began her career, Davies went on to tour the nation in Love, Janis, It Ain' t Nothin' But the Blues, and A Night with Janis Joplin, the musical, in which she went on perform both off-Broadway and on the Great White Way as the title character, earning her a Theater World Award win and nominations for the Tony Award, The Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award and Helen Hayes Award.

Joined onstage by legendary pianist Mark Berman, Mary Bridget Davies' debut night at Broadway's living room will be one to remember.

Mary Bridget Davies plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6,2017. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tony Award nominated singer Mary Bridget Davies' journey began in her hometown of Cleveland, OH as a young dancer and actress who then began singing in local bands, and she hasn't slowed down since.

The powerhouse rock/blues/jazz singer's love of music was instilled by her parents, who raised her on a healthy diet of Broadway staples, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Joe Cocker and, naturally, JanisJoplin. She cites a diverse array of contemporary artists she loves, ranging from Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Johnny Cash to Etta James, Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.

Upon gaining local acclaim for her work in various rock bands, she was asked to sit in with Big Brother & The Holding Company (Janis Joplin's original band, whom she would later tour with) as well as legendary blues guitarist Robert Lockwood Jr. Her travels have taken her all around the world, including a run on Broadway in "A Night With Janis Joplin," for which she received her Tony nod in the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical" category.

After touring the world with various bands, she moved to New York City and landed the lead in "A Night With Janis Joplin," which mixed Janis' music with behind-the-scenes stories from the lead character, as well as performances by other artists of great blues hits that influenced Joplin.

Ms. Davies kicked off 2015 with impressive performances at SXSW, The Outside Lands Festival and a four-night residency in Pasadena, CA where she was joined by the likes of Slash, Robby Krieger, Tom Morello's Nightwatchmen, Wayne Kramer, Dave & Phil Alvin, Bob Mothersbaugh, members of Gnarls Barkley and Jesse Malin.

Fresh from the First National Broadway tour of A Night with Janis Joplin, MB is ready to take her soulful turn on her favorite Broadway tunes and soul classics!

Mark Berman is a renowned pianist, composer and arranger. He has written music for, and played and recorded with, the proverbial who's who of jazz, pop and rock: Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Phoebe Snow, Leslie Gore, Gladys Knight, WyCliff Gordon, Hugh Jackman, Burt Bacharach, Chita Rivera, Richie Havens, and many others. He has also performed at Carnegie Hall, Radio City, the Blue Note, Birdland, the Rainbow Room, and Merkin Hall among other notable New York venues as well as internationally.

A graduate of the Hartt School of Music, Berman has written and produced music for television and film, including Sex and the City (where he played piano on the ubiquitous theme), Nurse Jackie, Royal Pains, The Bachelorette, and Bates Motel, and many others on NBC, CBS, ABC, Showtime, Comedy Central, HBO and OWN. His original music has also been featured on radio at NPR and CRN International.

Mark has also been a powerful presence on Broadway, where he has conducted orchestras for Rent, Smokey Joe's Cafe and Blood Brothers, and played lead piano/keyboards on Bullets Over Broadway, The Boy from Oz, Hairspray, 42nd Street, The Life, Radio City Spring Spectacular, Aida, The Color Purple, Dream Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Spider-Man.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

Related Articles