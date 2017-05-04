Tony Nominee Laurie Metcalf Completely On Board for ROSEANNE Revival

As BWW reported last week, an eight-episode limited revival of the hit 1990's comedy series ROSEANNE is in the works. Cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf were said to be on board to reprise their iconic roles for the project, to be produced by the original series' executive producers Tom Werner, Barr and Bruce Helford as well as Gilbert. Multiple networks are currently bidding on the revival, including the show's original network ABC.

At yesterday's press event for the 2017 Tony nominees, Laurie Metcalf, who received a Best Lead Actress nomination for her performance in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2, was asked by reporters about her involvement in the 'Roseanne' revival. "I'm hoping that it happens," said the actress who played Roseanne's sister, Jackie Harris in the '90s comedy. "Everything is in place except the fact that it hasn't been sold." Stay tuned for more details...



ROSEANNE aired on ABC from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of the average American family, the Conners, an Illinois working-class family. The series reached #1 in the Nielsen ratings, becoming the most watched television show in the United States from 1989 to 1990. The show remained in the top four for six of its nine seasons, and in the top twenty for eight seasons.

Metcalf received previous Tony nominations for her work in Broadway's MISERY, THE OTHER PLACE and NOVEMBER.

