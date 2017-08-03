Tony Nominee Emily Skeggs Set for THE APPLE BOYS Tonight at Dixon Place

THE APPLE BOYS, a new musical by Ben Bonnema (2017 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipient) and Jonothon Lyons, will be presented tonight, August 3, 2017 at 7:30pm at Dixon Place.

The show is described as: "At the turn of the century in Coney Island, a strongman, a hotdog vendor, a rollercoaster operator, and an apple delivery man meet and discover the magic of barbershop harmony. The Apple Boys celebrates the perseverance of the American spirit, the value of friendship, and the virtue of a community coming together to discover that the whole truly is greater than the sum of its parts."

THE APPLE BOYS features music and lyrics by Ben Bonnema ("Peter Panic") & book by Jonothon Lyons (Sleep No More).

The workshop stars Tony nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Ronald Peet ("Girls"), Teddy Yudain (Madama Butterfly), and Lyons. David Alpert (If/Then, The Trip to Bountiful) directs, with musical direction by Alexander Parrish. Mariah MacKenzie stage manages.

THE APPLE BOYS has been seen as a one-act presentation at Dixon Place in 2016, and was commissioned by The Public Theater for a performance in conjunction with The Mobile Unit's 12th Night. The 90-minute show features twelve original barbershop quartet songs and four actors wear different hats in playing more than 16 different characters.

Tickets are available at dixonplace.org/performances/the-apple-boys.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jonothon Lyons (Warren and Book) Performance credits include Blue Man Group, Sleep No More, Off the Main Road (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Basil Twist's Sisters' Follies (Abrams Arts Center) and Rite of Spring (Lincoln Center), Moisés Kaufman's El Gato con Botas (New Victory Theatre), and Anthony Minghella's production of Madama Butterfly (MET). Writing credits include The Tenement (HERE Arts Center), winner of the 2010 NY Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Original Short Script and Ens?, recipient of a 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Seed Grant. www.jonothonlyons.com

Ben Bonnema (Music & Lyrics) is a recipient of a 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant by the American Theatre Wing. He wrote book, music & lyrics to Adult Swim's PETER PANIC, a musical video game that's been played by over a half million people (developed by James Marion). His slumber party musical, BOYS WHO TRICKED ME, was called "heart-healing musical theatre" by Joshua Barone of the New York Times. Other full-length: ONE WAY, with Christopher Staskel (reading at Playwrights Horizons, Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat), THE APPLE BOYS with Jonothon Lyons (Dixon Place), and THE LOST GIRL with AriAnna Rose (Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival). He contributed additional sound design and composition to Punchdrunk's award winning show SLEEP NO MORE. Ben holds an M.F.A. from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and is currently Marc Shaiman's music associate. www.benbonnema.com

David Alpert (Director) worked on Broadway production of IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful, The Best Man, and Guys & Dolls and the New York productions of Talley's Folly (Roundabout), Old Friends (Signature), Death Note by Frank Wildhorn, A Little Night Music (NYU), and Scythe of Time (NYMF). Other credits include Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide (Guthrie), Flashdance (National Tour), Vanya & Sonia..., Urinetown, Joseph..., and Little Shop of Horrors. Every year David proudly presents the Living for Today Concert which benefits Gilana's Fund (gilanasfund.com). David is the Artistic Director of Headline Programing for BroadwayCon. www.david-alpert.com

ALex Parrish (Music Director and Alexander) is a NYC-based actor, composer, and music director. He has performed at Playwrights Horizons, Theatre Row, Valley Shakespeare Festival, 13th St Rep, Town Hall, 54 Below, the Times Center, and others. His composing work includes two full-length musicals (a third in development with lyricist Laura Winters), orchestral suites for multi-media spectacles (premiered at MIT), and arrangements for NY singer-songwriters. He has been an MD for various youth musicals and groups, with four years as an all-male a cappella arranger. Graduate of NYU Tisch BFA Drama program and BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. www.alexanderparrish.com

Emily Skeggs (Hank) In December, Emily wrapped one of the lead roles in Desiree Akhavan's feature film The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the popular YA novel. Emily also stars in Dustin Lance Black's eight-part miniseries When We Rise for Gus Van Sant, airing on ABC. Emily was nominated for duel Tony and Grammy Awards as the lead in Sam Gold's hit musical Fun Home on Broadway, all the while shooting a recurring role on Brannan Braga's series Salem.

Ronald Peet (Jack) has worked with artists ranging from James Franco to Philip Seymour Hoffman to Macy Gray on projects as different as performance art installations to workshops of new musicals in venues such as Ensemble Studio Theatre, Ars Nova, La Mama, Atlantic Theater Company, Barrington Stage Company, and the landmark Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, Virginia.

Teddy Yudain (Nathan) is an NYC based actor, puppeteer, singer, and comedian. Credits include the US premier of The Little Match Girl with Improbable Theatre and Blind Summit Theatre at Spoleto Festival USA (dir. Phelim McDermott), Madama Butterfly at The Metropolitan Opera (dir. Anthony Minghella), El Gato Con Botas with Gotham Chamber Opera and Tectonic Theatre Project (dir. Moisés Kaufman), One Man, Two Guvnors at Florida Studio Theatre (dir. Joe Discher), and many summers at the Hope Summer Repertory Theatre. He received his BFA in Acting from the University of Connecticut, and is currently studying clown with Lucas Caleb Rooney.

