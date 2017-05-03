Tony Nominee Danny DeVito to Star in New Comedy from Amazon

Variety reports that Danny DeVito, currently making his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's THE PRICE, will team with Jeff Goldblum on a currently untitled comedy series in development at Amazon. 'Simpson's veteran Tim Long created and wrote the project.

The actors will portray "an iconic music duo from the past, Matt Downey, played by Goldblum, and Arlo Finkleman, played by DeVito, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another. As the talented but strong-willed pair attempt to reconcile, they turn to the people who somehow manage to love these two incandescent idiots - their wives, ex-wives, children, managers, friends and lovers - all of whom turn out to be as brilliant, infuriating, and frustratingly lovable as Matt and Arlo themselves."



DeVito, who just yesterday received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play, currently stars on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on FX. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role of LOUIE DePalma in TAXI.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Related Articles