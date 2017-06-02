Tony Awards Close-Up: How Bradley King Made GREAT COMET Shine

Lighting designer Bradley King picked up his first Tony nomination for his daring design of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Watch below as he explains how he made the show shine!

King is a lighting designer based in New York City. His collaborations with Rachel Chavkin include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway), Hadestown (NYTW), Preludes (LCT3), The Fairy Tale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep), and the upcoming The Royal Family (The Guthrie). His recent work includes Hadestown (NYTW), Every Angel is Brutal(Clubbed Thumb), As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare), Constellations & The Last Match (Old Globe), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (ART: IRNE, Norton Awards), The Way West, Empanada Loca (Drama Desk Nom), Sucker Emcee, and Ninth and Joanie(LAByrinth Theater Company), Elijah Green (The Kitchen), A Winter's Tale (The Pearl Theatre Company), Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), And I and Silence (Signature Theatre Company), and Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater Company).

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

