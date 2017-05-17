Tony Awards Close-Up: From HAMILTON to HANSEN, Music Man Alex Lacamoire Is Back for More!

On the heels of his work on the Tonys juggernaut of 2016, Alec Lacamoire has shifted gears from Hamilton to Hansen, earning a Tony nomination for Best Orchestrations. Below, watch as he reveals why he believes in the importance of this story, and how he keeps cool during awards season.

Lacamoire has won 2 Tonys and 2 Grammys for his work on Hamilton and In The Heights. For Hamilton, he was also awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits: Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage and Second Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street." Love to Mom, Dad, Little Sis, and to his wife, Ileana.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

