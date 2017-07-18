Tony Award Winner Daveed Diggs to Star in Upcoming Film BLINDSPOTTING

Jul. 18, 2017  

Deadline has reported that Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs will star alongside Rafael Casal in Snoot Entertainment's upcoming film Blindspotting,

The film, which Diggs and Casal also wrote, is based on the writers lives in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area. Music video director Carlos Lopez Estrada will helm the project with Keith Calder and Jessica Calder producing

The cast will also include Diggs Hamilton co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones, Janina Gavankar, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Ethan Embry, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kevin Carroll, Nyambi Nyambi , John Chaffin , and Wayne Knight.

Diggs won a 2016 Tony Award for his roles in the blockbuster musical Hamilton. He has also been seen on Tour de Pharmacy, ABC's Black-ish, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix. Diggs also serves as executive producer of ABC's upcoming comedy series The Mayor.




 

