Tickets to Closing Night of Broadway's OH HELLO! Among 'We Stand For Love' Auction Items

Focus Features, in its ongoing support of the ACLU on behalf of the Golden Globe-nominated film LOVING, has announced today that they are kicking off the new year with the "We Stand for Love" online auction, with proceeds benefiting the ACLU of Southern California. Hosted by Charitybuzz and going live today (www.charitybuzz.com/LOVING-ACLU), the auction features donations from cast, filmmakers and supporters of the critically acclaimed film. The fundraising initiative is a rolling auction that runs through February to encompass both Valentine's Day and Black History Month. New items will be added throughout the auction run period. Updates will be posted on #WeStandforLove and #ThisisLOVING across social media channels, and on the auction website.



Bidding is now underway on a unique array of experiences, including an in-person or Skype mentoring session with LOVING writer/director Jeff Nichols; two tickets to closing night of OH HELLO ON BROADWAY and a meet & greet with star Nick Kroll, who plays ACLU lawyer Bernard Cohen in LOVING; travel, accommodations and tickets to a Focus Features premiere in New York or Los Angeles; a LOVING Film Package that includes an authentic framed print from real-life civil rights icons Richard and Mildred Loving's Life Magazine shoot by celebrated photographer Grey Villet, props from the movie set and a signed poster; and a LOVING Date Night package that includes two tickets to a Ben Lee concert and a post-concert meet & greet.



"The movie LOVING, which focuses on the personal side of the legal battle 50 years ago to end laws prohibiting interracial marriage, is a celebration of love and the freedom to marry; however, the persistence of racial and social divides in our country calls for us to remain vigilant as we continue to protect our civil rights," said ACLU of Southern California Executive Director Hector O. Villagra.



The ACLU represented the courageous interracial married couple Richard and Mildred Loving in the 1967 landmark civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia, which went all the way to the United States Supreme Court and reaffirmed the very foundation of the right to marry - and their love story has become an inspiration to couples ever since.



Focus Features' LOVING is the new film from acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special). Richard and Mildred Loving (portrayed in the film by Golden Globe Award nominees Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), fell in love and were married in 1958. The couple had grown up in Central Point, a small town in Virginia that was more integrated than surrounding areas in the American South. Yet it was the state of Virginia, where they were making their home and starting a family, which first jailed and then banished them. Richard and Mildred relocated with their children to the inner city of Washington, D.C. While relatives made them feel welcome there, the more urban environment did not feel like home to them. Ultimately, the pull of their roots in Virginia would spur Mildred to try to find a way back.



LOVING is currently nominated for five NAACP IMAGE AWARDS including Outstanding Motion Picture, and was honored with the Victor Rabinowitz & Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Additionally, the film is this year's winner of the Producers Guild of America's Stanley Kramer Award, honoring a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminated and raises public awareness of important social issues; and is the winner of the Best Picture prize from AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards.



For her portrayal of Mildred Loving, Ms. Negga was recently named Best Actress of the Year by the Black Film Critics Circle, the African American Film Critics Association, and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.



Charitybuzz raises funds for nonprofits around the globe through online auctions with the world's most recognizable celebrities and brands. Featuring access to acclaimed actors and musicians, business and political leaders, sports stars, luxury travel, couture fashion, rare memorabilia and more, Charitybuzz brings its online community of bidders exclusive opportunities to live their dreams and make a difference. Since launching, Charitybuzz has raised more than $180 million for charity. Its roster of celebrity supporters includes President Clinton, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffet, Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift, Ralph Lauren, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Barbra Streisand, Howard Stern, Chevy Chase, Billy Joel, HBO, Victoria's Secret, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, John Varvatos, David Yurman, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, and Beyoncé. Charitybuzz is a member of the Charity Network. It serves as sister company to Chideo, a charity video network and Prizeo, a charity online sweepstakes platform.

Photo by: Marion Curtis/Starpix

