Tickets on Sale for Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT

Patti LuPone is Helena Rubinstein, Christine Ebersole is Elizabeth Arden in

WAR PAINT: A NEW MUSICAL

Nederlander Theatre: 208 W. 41st St.

THEY CAME to New York and built the empires that bear their names. THEY SAW the future in the dreams of every woman in America. THEY CONQUERED in a world dominated by men. And they forever changed the face of the nation.



After breaking all records at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, two-time Tony Award-winning powerhouses Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole will bring two legendary women, and notorious rivals, to extraordinary life on Broadway in War Paint.



Set amid the glamorous heights of New York society, War Paint is the highly entertaining new musical about Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, two

trailblazing, self-made titans who gave birth to the industry that defined the 20th Century standard of beauty.



With unrelenting drive, these fierce competitors sacrificed everything in a riveting chess game of outwitting, outplaying and outshining each other, to ultimately triumph as the country's first female entrepreneurs. And as, they mastered the art of reinventing themselves, they also revolutionized, how the world saw women.



Standing atop their Fifth Avenue cosmetics empires, Helena Rubinstein and

Elizabeth Arden created the 20th Century standard of beauty.



