This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 6/5/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/5/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Internships: Directing Fellows

Posted On: 6/1/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep’s directors for its 2017-18 season productions of Shakespeare In Love, Morning After Grace, Roe, Rhinoceros and Gloria. The Fellowships run mid-November 2017 to early April 2018. Primary duties include assisting the directors with day to day rehearsal and performance responsibilities, partnering with stage management to facilitate understudy rehears... (more)

Posted On: 6/1/2017

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM JOB DESCRIPTION PRODUCTION MANAGER/LIGHTING SUPERVISOR Status: Exempt Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), established in 1969, is an institution rooted in diversity that celebrates and utilizes classical ballet and other dance forms to inspire as well as to effect change. Through its school, touring company and arts education programs, young people in the New York metropolitan area, across the country and around the world are exposed to the power of art to create a brig... (more)

Posted On: 5/27/2017

Los Angeles, California Relevant Theatricals is the theatrical production division of Madison Wells Media (MWM), a diversified media company founded by Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker that was named one of Fast Company’s Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood for 2017. The producer of shows such as the Tony-nominated Million Dollar Quartet, Relevant has demonstrated success in the Broadway, regional, national and international markets, as well as Las Vegas, internation... (more)

Posted On: 5/26/2017

POSITION TITLE: Production Manager, ALONZO KING LINES BALLET POSITION SUMMARY: The Production Manager Alonzo King LINES Ballet is an integral part of the Company’s Production Personnel. The PM oversees all technical aspects of the Company’s productions, manages the production budget, supervises the production staff and advances all shows with venues. The Production Manager’s responsibilities will span 15-17 weeks of touring annually, 2 San Francisco seasons (2 weeks each) and 2 new works. ... (more)

Posted On: 5/23/2017

THE LATEST SHOW seeks a Web Design and Marketing Intern Under the direction of the production manager, the Web Design and Marketing Intern is responsible for designing, planning, developing and implementing marketing, advertising and social media initiatives in addition to establishing a program website for an up and coming late night TV style show. A small stipend is available for this position. This position has the potential of expanding provided the right match is found. The Latest... (more)

Posted On: 5/22/2017

My specialty is working with the singing actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the student the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gain interpretive insights into the activation of text, and assemble a song portfolio tailored to the individual. I treat lyric as monologue (with an objective, conflict, discovery, resolution, etc.) using a modified Meisner approach in the act... (more)

Posted On: 5/19/2017

Southern Arkansas University (SAU) is seeking applicants for a 12-month position for Production Manager/Resident Designer. The department is NASM accredited and offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with concentrations in Theatre and Musical Theatre. The start date is August 1, 2017. Duties: Manage the production budget for SAU Theatre’s 2017-2018 season (two musicals and two plays); coordinate event scheduling for Harton theatre on campus; oversee design and execution of all technical elemen... (more)

Posted On: 5/16/2017

DEPARTMENT Guest Services OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. Lincoln Center’s Guest Services team seeks highly motivated individuals to provide exceptional customer service at our Information and Tour desk. Reporting to the Assistant Director, Tours ... (more)

Posted On: 5/16/2017

Seeking charismatic actors and actresses for a *NEW* New York Flagship Retail Store. $ 11.00 an Hour Flexible schedules for auditioning, 6-20 hours a week, possibly more. Projected opening Beginning of June Full script and product training PLUS Employee and Equity Discount! Retail and sales experience a plus, but not required. Great script delivery required. Please inquire to CarilohaNYC@gmail.com Attach professional and or theatre resume. Feel the “Soft, Cool, Clean, and Gr... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Assistant Company Manager Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a full-time seasonal Assistant Company Manager to start August 2017. The Assistant Company Manager supports the Artistic department with logistical planning for visiting artists’ residencies, transportation and other administrative duties; and will share on-call responsibilities with the Company Management Apprentice. This position requires an outgoing, self-starter wh... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Master Electrician The nationally recognized Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an experienced Master Electrician for a year round, salaried position to start August of 2017. Responsibilities include · Interpretation of plots and paperwork, prep work for each show · Manage crews, include load in and strike, hang and focus of all Asolo Rep shows · Program quickly and have deep knowledge of ETC ION lighti... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Education Specialist Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an Education Specialist who nurtures relationships with educators through all steps of school programming, including a Shakespeare tour, student matinees and classroom workshops. Responsibilities include: preparing educational materials for teachers and students; developing and leading workshops and talkbacks; preparing teaching artists; coordinating reservations, schedules... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a dynamic, energetic, and flexible Dramaturg & Literary Manager to oversee all aspects of the theatre’s Literary Office, with a focus on production dramaturgy, public outreach, and new play development. Responsibilities consist of managing and executing all dramaturgical and literary functions for the theatre, including: writing/editing playbill content for all productions, participating in season ... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a full-time Associate Production Manager. Asolo Rep performs a season of nine plays, four in rotating rep. Associate PM will work on all aspects of production management, is responsible for creating the production calendar, organizing production meetings, fiscal tracking and contracting. Successful candidates possess excellent computer, problem solving, and communication skills and are team player... (more)

Posted On: 5/11/2017

SETC’s annual fall professional auditions are held in Atlanta again this year with the earlier event dates of Aug. 27th and 28th. Registration for both participating companies and actors opens May 15, 2017. Theatre types represented include repertory, regional and stock companies, single show venues, cruise lines, dinner theatres, entertainment agencies, seasonal shows and more. SETC Fall Unified Professional Auditions by the numbers: * Participating companies look to fill over 1,000 ro... (more)

Posted On: 5/10/2017

Two-Day Acting Intensive in Boston June 3-4 Director/Producer/Acting Coach - Tom Todoroff Tom Todoroff, renowned New York producer, director, actor and acting coach comes to Boston June 3rd-4th? to lead a Two-Day Acting Intensive! Tom Todoroff has trained and coached actors around the world for more than 34 years including Liam Neeson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sasha Alexander, Claire Danes, Josh Charles, Brendan Gleeson, Bob Hoskins, Richard Gere, and Tony Goldwyn. He is the founder of the accla... (more)

Posted On: 5/10/2017

Two-Day Acting Intensive in Boston June 3-4 Director/Producer/Acting Coach - Tom Todoroff Tom Todoroff, renowned New York producer, director, actor and acting coach comes to Boston June 3rd-4th? to lead a Two-Day Acting Intensive! Tom Todoroff has trained and coached actors around the world for more than 34 years including Liam Neeson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sasha Alexander, Claire Danes, Josh Charles, Brendan Gleeson, Bob Hoskins, Richard Gere, and Tony Goldwyn. He is the founder of the accl... (more)

Posted On: 5/6/2017

Whisper Productions is looking to hire a Producer/Director (or two people) to help mount a production of an original musical, “Angels On Broadway,” by Jenifer Whisper. The ideal producer will have effective skills in fundraising, marketing, and launching successful theatre works. The producer will also have connections and resources in the local theatre community. The ideal director will have considerable directorial experience; have connections and resources in the local theatre communit... (more)

Posted On: 5/5/2017

Playscripts, Inc., an innovative publisher of new plays, is currently seeking an intern with a strong interest in learning about the play publishing industry. An appreciation of theater is required, and an enthusiasm for new works is a plus. This is a highly interactive internship that aims to provide actual publishing experience with a concentration in the Publications Department, the Customer Service / Licensing Department, and the Marketing Department. Duties can include copyediting and f... (more)

Posted On: 5/3/2017

A leading play licensing and publishing company is seeking a Manager of Finance. Position reports directly to the Vice President of Finance & Administration and supervises two Finance staff. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Supervise the day-to-day functions of the Finance department Oversee all aspects of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable Manage the processing of credit card sales Manage month and year-end reporting including bank and inventory reconciliations,... (more)

Posted On: 5/3/2017

A leading play licensing and publishing company is seeking a Manager of Finance. Position reports directly to the Vice President of Finance & Administration and supervises two Finance staff. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Supervise the day-to-day functions of the Finance department Oversee all aspects of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable Manage the processing of credit card sales Manage month and year-end reporting including bank and inventory reconciliations,... (more)

Posted On: 5/3/2017

A leading play licensing and publishing company is seeking a Manager of Finance. Position reports directly to the Vice President of Finance & Administration and supervises two Finance staff. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Supervise the day-to-day functions of the Finance department Oversee all aspects of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable Manage the processing of credit card sales Manage month and year-end reporting including bank and inventory reconciliations,... (more)

Posted On: 5/2/2017

High Quality Vocal Improvement Product With High Conversions. Online Singing Lessons Course Converts Like Crazy Using Content Packed Sales Video. ... (more)

Posted On: 5/1/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a Costuming Intern. The Costuming Internship is a construction-based and project-oriented experience that is essential to anyone building his or her portfolio or gaining real-world experience in a costume shop. Interns work side-by-side with the Costume Shop staff and Show Designers to construct each production. They are involved in all parts of the build process from deciphering ... (more)

Posted On: 5/1/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a summer Lighting Intern. The Lighting Internship provides practical application to anyone building his or her professional resume. While working side-by-side with the Lighting Department staff, the intern will serve as an electrician on our large summer Youth Academy production. From hanging, circuiting, and focus calls to special effects and production paperwork, the intern will... (more)

Related Articles

From This Author