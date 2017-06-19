This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 6/19/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/19/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Theater Manager

Posted On: 6/16/2017

Job Title Theater Manager (as of 9/1/17) Salaried Position/no Benefits Part Time REQUIREMENTS Certified CPR/First Aid Certified Fitness for Fire Guard, Fire Drill Conductor, Sprinkler System and Fire Alarm System OBJECTIVE The Theater Manager’s main responsibility would be the supervision and management of the Art House Productions Art Center’s staff and operations and the continual upkeep and maintenance of all facilities, constantly monitoring and maintaining the facilities in term... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Hello Actors and Actresses! We are specifically looking for your charisma, energy, commitment and congenial nature to help us with our events! With your unpredictable schedules and our flexible hours, we are hoping to find great actors and actresses who will be a great fit for our event staffing gigs! About Us. We are Knotel. Headquarters as a service. We provide seamless and flexible work spaces and office needs for various companies, including hosting events and get-togethers for t... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Private Dance Instruction and Audition Prep for Non-Dancers--- Beginners interested in beginning dance training At Any Age, Actors and Singers preparing for an audition or role that involves dance: Award winning actress/dancer/singer can help with private instruction tailored to Your needs! Learn basic concepts, gain confidence, prep for auditions. If you feel intimidated or nervous at the thought of dancing we can help! *Special Summer Pricing--$60.00 for 1 hour private session* (Ask abou... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Seeking a musical director who is well-versed in jazz, hip-hop, and musical theatre for a new musical about New Orleans at the Midtown International Theatre Festival this summer! The story centers on a family of three Black women, a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter, andtheir community in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rite in New Orleans. Featuring musical styles ranging from New Orleans-style jazz to hip-hop and musical theatre, the story explores themes of Southern Blackness,... (more)

Posted On: 6/13/2017

Wig and Wardrobe Interns PDNYC–New York, NY Job Description The award-winning immersive theatrical production Sleep No More has opportunities for part-time wardrobe and costume shop interns who want to learn from some of the best costuming and wardrobe professionals in the industry. Sleep No More is a site specific immersive theatre production in Chelsea, New York City, created by the internationally acclaimed British theatre company Punchdrunk. It is based on Shakespeare’s tragedy M... (more)

Posted On: 6/12/2017

Wonderbound is accepting applications for the position of Technical Director. The Technical Director is part of a three-person production team that reports to the Producing Director and Artistic Director. Primary duties include: (1) all performance related technical needs for a three-production main stage season, three-four special projects, and ancillary performance needs for Wonderbound. (2) Manage and maintain Wonderbound’s partnership venue located at the Pinnacle Charter School. As Wonderbo... (more)

Posted On: 6/8/2017

OTHER SIDE OF THE TABLE presents... SUMMER 2017 - TWO 5 Week Courses! ART OF THE AUDITION Meets MONDAYS from 3:30pm-6:30pm JULY 10th - August 7th A brand new course to help musical theatre actors perfect that first impression Featuring… -approaches to current Broadway shows, what’s happening regionally, new musicals, rock musicals and more -repertoire book development -all students get the opportunity for individual audition work weekly -group disc... (more)

Posted On: 6/8/2017

OTHER SIDE OF THE TABLE presents... SUMMER 2017 - TWO 5 Week Courses! ART OF THE AUDITION Meets MONDAYS from 3:30pm-6:30pm JULY 10th - August 7th A brand new course to help musical theatre actors perfect that first impression Featuring… -approaches to current Broadway shows, what’s happening regionally, new musicals, rock musicals and more -repertoire book development -all students get the opportunity for individual audition work weekly -group disc... (more)

Posted On: 6/6/2017

ASSISTANT DIRECTORS WANTED Seeking Two(2) Assistant Directors, Male and Female, for an original Drama “The Kentucky Tragedy,” headed for Broadway. Please see Wiki Entry: “Beauchamp/Sharp Tragedy” for background on the story. Producer is Dennis Kelly Higgins Please send Resumes to: dkhrosebud@yahoo.com or Contact: (212) 696-8560 (Messages). ASSISTANT DIRECTORS WANTED Seeking Two(2) Assistant Directors, Male and Female, for an original Drama “The Kentucky Tragedy,” headed ... (more)

Posted On: 6/6/2017

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres seeks a Bookstore Attendant for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. This part-time position is an integral part of the culture of Signature Theatre offered to the company’s subscribers and general audiences. The Bookstore Attendant should be friendly and knowledgeable about Signature Theatre programming and history, as well as the Bookstore’s books and merchandise. This position requires a motivated self-sta... (more)

Posted On: 6/1/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep’s directors for its 2017-18 season productions of Shakespeare In Love, Morning After Grace, Roe, Rhinoceros and Gloria. The Fellowships run mid-November 2017 to early April 2018. Primary duties include assisting the directors with day to day rehearsal and performance responsibilities, partnering with stage management to facilitate understudy rehears... (more)

Posted On: 6/1/2017

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM JOB DESCRIPTION PRODUCTION MANAGER/LIGHTING SUPERVISOR Status: Exempt Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), established in 1969, is an institution rooted in diversity that celebrates and utilizes classical ballet and other dance forms to inspire as well as to effect change. Through its school, touring company and arts education programs, young people in the New York metropolitan area, across the country and around the world are exposed to the power of art to create a brig... (more)

Posted On: 5/27/2017

Los Angeles, California Relevant Theatricals is the theatrical production division of Madison Wells Media (MWM), a diversified media company founded by Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker that was named one of Fast Company’s Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood for 2017. The producer of shows such as the Tony-nominated Million Dollar Quartet, Relevant has demonstrated success in the Broadway, regional, national and international markets, as well as Las Vegas, internation... (more)

Posted On: 5/26/2017

POSITION TITLE: Production Manager, ALONZO KING LINES BALLET POSITION SUMMARY: The Production Manager Alonzo King LINES Ballet is an integral part of the Company’s Production Personnel. The PM oversees all technical aspects of the Company’s productions, manages the production budget, supervises the production staff and advances all shows with venues. The Production Manager’s responsibilities will span 15-17 weeks of touring annually, 2 San Francisco seasons (2 weeks each) and 2 new works. ... (more)

Posted On: 5/23/2017

THE LATEST SHOW seeks a Web Design and Marketing Intern Under the direction of the production manager, the Web Design and Marketing Intern is responsible for designing, planning, developing and implementing marketing, advertising and social media initiatives in addition to establishing a program website for an up and coming late night TV style show. A small stipend is available for this position. This position has the potential of expanding provided the right match is found. The Latest... (more)

Posted On: 5/22/2017

My specialty is working with the singing actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the student the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gain interpretive insights into the activation of text, and assemble a song portfolio tailored to the individual. I treat lyric as monologue (with an objective, conflict, discovery, resolution, etc.) using a modified Meisner approach in the act... (more)

Posted On: 5/19/2017

Southern Arkansas University (SAU) is seeking applicants for a 12-month position for Production Manager/Resident Designer. The department is NASM accredited and offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with concentrations in Theatre and Musical Theatre. The start date is August 1, 2017. Duties: Manage the production budget for SAU Theatre’s 2017-2018 season (two musicals and two plays); coordinate event scheduling for Harton theatre on campus; oversee design and execution of all technical elemen... (more)

Posted On: 5/16/2017

DEPARTMENT Guest Services OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. Lincoln Center’s Guest Services team seeks highly motivated individuals to provide exceptional customer service at our Information and Tour desk. Reporting to the Assistant Director, Tours ... (more)

Posted On: 5/16/2017

Seeking charismatic actors and actresses for a *NEW* New York Flagship Retail Store. $ 11.00 an Hour Flexible schedules for auditioning, 6-20 hours a week, possibly more. Projected opening Beginning of June Full script and product training PLUS Employee and Equity Discount! Retail and sales experience a plus, but not required. Great script delivery required. Please inquire to CarilohaNYC@gmail.com Attach professional and or theatre resume. Feel the “Soft, Cool, Clean, and Gr... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Assistant Company Manager Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a full-time seasonal Assistant Company Manager to start August 2017. The Assistant Company Manager supports the Artistic department with logistical planning for visiting artists’ residencies, transportation and other administrative duties; and will share on-call responsibilities with the Company Management Apprentice. This position requires an outgoing, self-starter wh... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Master Electrician The nationally recognized Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an experienced Master Electrician for a year round, salaried position to start August of 2017. Responsibilities include · Interpretation of plots and paperwork, prep work for each show · Manage crews, include load in and strike, hang and focus of all Asolo Rep shows · Program quickly and have deep knowledge of ETC ION lighti... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Education Specialist Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an Education Specialist who nurtures relationships with educators through all steps of school programming, including a Shakespeare tour, student matinees and classroom workshops. Responsibilities include: preparing educational materials for teachers and students; developing and leading workshops and talkbacks; preparing teaching artists; coordinating reservations, schedules... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a dynamic, energetic, and flexible Dramaturg & Literary Manager to oversee all aspects of the theatre’s Literary Office, with a focus on production dramaturgy, public outreach, and new play development. Responsibilities consist of managing and executing all dramaturgical and literary functions for the theatre, including: writing/editing playbill content for all productions, participating in season ... (more)

Posted On: 5/15/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a full-time Associate Production Manager. Asolo Rep performs a season of nine plays, four in rotating rep. Associate PM will work on all aspects of production management, is responsible for creating the production calendar, organizing production meetings, fiscal tracking and contracting. Successful candidates possess excellent computer, problem solving, and communication skills and are team player... (more)

Posted On: 5/11/2017

SETC’s annual fall professional auditions are held in Atlanta again this year with the earlier event dates of Aug. 27th and 28th. Registration for both participating companies and actors opens May 15, 2017. Theatre types represented include repertory, regional and stock companies, single show venues, cruise lines, dinner theatres, entertainment agencies, seasonal shows and more. SETC Fall Unified Professional Auditions by the numbers: * Participating companies look to fill over 1,000 ro... (more)

