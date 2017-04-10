This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/10/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/10/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

Posted On: 4/10/2017

The Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company (Lyric) is responsible for engaging our community, membership, donors, and volunteers in promoting and delivering a community theater experience to 14,000+ attendees a year, while ensuring financial stability and security. The Executive Director reports to the Lyric Board of Directors and oversees all functions of this non-profit. Please visit our website for the full Job Description.... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Steps on Broadway seeks candidates for full-time Bookkeeper position to manage accounts payable, accounts receivable/cash receipts, payroll, and end-of- month close/reconciliations. Successful candidates will have five years bookkeeping experience (experience with QuickBook a plus), be highly organized and detail-oriented and be able to work independently. If you are interested in joining our talented team and working in a friendly and dynamic environment, please submit the following: -... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Third Rail Projects seeks smart, fun, and friendly interns for the immersive theater hit Then She Fell. Position Summary Third Rail Projects’ Stage Management Internship will provide an understanding of immersive theater and on-the-ground training by giving the right candidate a chance to assist both the house management and stage management teams during performance. Interns will work directly with a stage management team of four and will be given an opportunity to learn a variety of immersi... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre located in Silverthorne, Colorado is seeking a dynamic, detailed oriented and experienced individual to serve as Marketing and Sales Manager. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is commanded by five core values; Intimacy, Integrity, Impact, Diversity of Programming, and Quality. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Summity County and the Colorado Front Range by providing unique and accessible cultural experien... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s professional internship program offers intense, hands on educational opportunities for current students and early career professionals seeking an introduction to careers in the professional theatre. Our goal is to provide interns with practical experience in the shop, rehearsal room, backstage and in the front office as well as valuable networking opportunities with working theatre professionals. Internships are available in the following areas: Carpentry (... (more)

Posted On: 4/6/2017

Musical Theater Today is a new, yearly periodical inspired by the extraordinary variety of artists, institutions, and audiences engaged in the musical theatre world. While many endeavors across the industry appear to share individual artists (composers, performers, etc.), it seems that they rarely have the opportunity to come together in discussion. By gathering as many creative viewpoints as possible, MTT hopes to encourage artists in all aspects of the industry to continue to pursue diversity ... (more)

Posted On: 4/6/2017

Performing Arts Programs is New England's Proven and Premiere Talent Development and Educational Program for children of all skill levels. We offer professional, progressive programs to the local communities. We are dedicated to creating a fun, comfortable and affirming environment to cultivate each child's own unique creativity. We are looking for experienced Teaching Artists for our exciting One week Program in Bedford, MA !! You Qualifications: Enthusiastic team player who enjoys working with... (more)

Posted On: 3/30/2017

Bella Princess is looking to add to the princess team! We provide character entertainment for children's parties and special events. Performance, singing, and improv experience a plus. Must work well with children. Must have weekend availability, a car, valid driver's license, and be will to drive to and from events in the tri-state area. Opportunities for events during the week days. www.bellaprincess.com Rate of Pay: Paid per event, for travel, and gratuity Location: Bloomfield, NJ SUBMISS... (more)

Posted On: 3/30/2017

Lesson2Music Teachers will provide you with the tools; skills and knowledge to advance your musical aspirations for a lifetime giving your professional career a better foundation. Professional Online and In Person Lessons on: GUITAR BASS VOICE SAX CELLO PIANO VIOLIN FLUTE TRUMPET VIOLA DRUMS Contact us at www.Lesson2Music.com or 855-386-6045 ... (more)

Posted On: 3/29/2017

My specialty is working with the singing actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the performer the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gain interpretive insights into the activation of text, and assemble a song portfolio tailored to the individual. I treat lyric as monologue (with an objective, conflict, discovery, resolution, etc.) using a modified Meisner approach in the ac... (more)

Posted On: 3/27/2017

RESPONSIBILITIES: The candidate will work for a Tony award-winning Broadway producer on the development of new theatrical projects and provide various levels of administrative support to producing team. REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should be organized, possess excellent writing, communication, and problem-solving skills, and have a strong interest in theatre. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook and be familiar with popular social networking sites. Duties include personal ass... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

lorida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Director of Artistic Operations to provide management and oversight of the Casting, Literary and Production departments. The position will function as the right hand of the Producing Artistic Director and will serve as the “Chief of Staff” of the Artistic Office. Position will also execute staff recruitment and provide acting apprentice and intern oversight in specific areas as part of a collaborative team. A minimum... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced arts manager to serve as Director of Marketing. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from any and all diverse background are encouraged to apply. The Marketing Director is responsible for planning, executing and evaluating subscription and single ticket campaigns, developing and designin... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a skilled Resident Lighting and Projection Designer/Master Electrician who has interest and experience in projections. Duties include: serve as ME for all shows, oversee electrics, maintain electrics, supervision of electrics department and electrics intern, selected stage lighting and projection design, lighting design for facilities and lighting maintenance for all commercial facilities inside and outside. Profession... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, LORT D Experimental and AGVA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist. This position will provide leadership in adult acting and education programming, support training of apprentices and interns, dramaturg/direct in New Play Development, and have directing opportunities in all programs, musical and non-musical. Strong writing, computer, management and directing skills are a must. The right candidate will h... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager, experience preferred. Duties include: handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure), and assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate will have... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Technical Director. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical “how to” knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal commu... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

As we prepare for our 18th season, New York Classical Theatre is proud to have served nearly 200,000 people with over 600 all-FREE performances of classical theatre in New York City’s public parks. Our singular staging style Panoramic Theatre—placing the audience at the center of the action—promotes a unique, intimate relationship between the actor, audience and venue. The texts may be hundreds of years old, yet exquisite public spaces, free admission and innovative staging makes these works acc... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Box Office Staff – Start in May, through Aug/Sept. Dedicated, organized and detail oriented person with good sense of humor, ability to work independently, strong people skills. Handle reservations, ticketing and run box office at performances. Weekly stipend: $150-$175/week, free housing (full kitchen), company car available. Schedule varies, 30-40 hours/week, 5 days/week. EMC credit available if you want to understudy roles on main stage. To apply, email resume, references to info@chenan... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Technical Theatre Intern – Backstage, construction, run crew, May through Aug/Sept. Assist with lighting, props, running sound, set construction, painting, etc. Backstage and/or run crew experience preferred. Opportunity to learn a broad range of technical skills, work with professional actors/designers and directors. Weekly stipend - $150-$175/week, free housing (full kitchen), company car available. To apply, email resume, references to info@chenangorivertheatre.org. ... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Playwrights Foundation, the leading new play development center on the West Coast, is dedicated to professional development and mentorship for aspiring nonprofit administrators, artists, and arts managers. We offer creative, ambitious, and savvy individuals the opportunity to receive instruction and on-the-job training working as either interns or fellows within the organization. Interns and fellows will work directly with the Foundation’s small, but mighty leadership team. Foundation interns... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Playwrights Foundation is conducting a search for a talented and strategic individual who can lead all facets of the administration and management of an acclaimed nonprofit arts organization. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, Playwrights Foundation is a small-but-impactful organization dedicated to discovering and supporting diverse playwrights in the creation of new works for the American Theatre. It is recognized for developing plays by Sam Shepard, Anna Deveare Smith, Nilo Cruz, Paula Vogel, ... (more)

Posted On: 3/21/2017

Miami City Ballet is holding open auditions in New York City for the 2017-18 season. Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez is seeking classically trained male and female dancers with at least 10 years of professional experience to join the Company at all ranks. Training in the Balanchine technique is a plus. Sunday, March 26, 2017 3-8 pm Specific audition class times to be announced via miamicityballet.org School of American Ballet 165 W. 65 Street, New York (W. 65th St. between Amsterdam and ... (more)

Posted On: 3/21/2017

Elm Shakespeare invites children ages 7-13 to jump into Shakespeare's magical world at the Elm Shakespeare Players Camp. Students spend two weeks immersed in an imaginative, supportive, and fun environment taking interactive classes in acting, clowning, stage combat, voice, movement, and theatrical design – all while rehearsing a 30-minute version of one of Shakespeare's plays. Campers become their own Renaissance Theatre Troupe, creating costumes, props, and backdrops to create a kid-driven fin... (more)

Posted On: 3/20/2017

I'm a very experienced pianist/arranger and vocal coach. I'm happy to say that I've conducted and played major Broadway shows on Broadway and even taught Hugh Jackman piano for The Boy From Oz (as an aside). Fun show by the way! I will make you a better more effective singer. We'll get right to it in a fun and productive way. I love to teach, coach and inspire people any - AND I love working with all levels of singing - and all styles. I have extensive experience and personalize my coaching... (more)

