This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/6/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/6/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Part Time Jobs: Wardrobe Crew

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Resident Ensemble Players at the University of Delaware is seeking Wardrobe Run Crew members for the productions of The Elephant Man, Feb. 17 – Mar. 20, 2017. Crewmembers must be available to work nights and weekends. Prior dressing or sewing experience is preferred but not required. Applicants must have the physical ability to move quickly, to lift and carry heavy costumes (up to 25 lbs) to and to work in dark backstage environment. The University of Delaware requires all employees to pass ... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Overview The Development Associate is an important member of the Development team, providing strategic assistance with individual donors, undertaking institutional grant prospect research, and overseeing special events logistics. Under the direction of the Director of Development, the Development Associate will bring an in-depth understanding of individual fundraising, be comfortable creating and implementing strategic goals for donor management and cultivation, have experience creating exciti... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), an internationally recognized presenter of contemporary performing arts and cinema, seeks a full-time Sales and Development Manager for our Visual Arts department. The manager will raise $500K annually to support BAM primarily through visual art sales opportunities, including BAM’s limited edition print and photography program, benefit auctions, and special events. They will provide additional support for grant and major gift opportunities involving visual art do... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Cloud Catering and Events is seeking Freelance Event Servers and Bartenders to join our team! Founded in 2010, Cloud is a luxury catering and events company that believes in re-imagining culinary and hospitality experiences through incredible food, careful and accurate execution of service, with determination and devotion to our guests' satisfaction. We are seeking talented, focused, and dedicated people who not only bring knowledge and experience of hospitality , but have a passion to jo... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Seeking an organized problem solver who also doesn't mind being on stage! Position duties include: Set up/break down of set/props Prop tracking Working with the SM to keep track of inventory On-stage assistant during magic act Punctuality, flexibility, a friendly demeanor, and being good with kids/parents are all a huge plus! Male preferred, but females are welcome to apply and will also be considered! (ideally 5'6 and taller) Please submit cover letter, headshot, and res... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

STEWART/WHITLEY is seeking a full-time casting intern to begin ASAP. Must be available to interview in the next few days. Looking for smart, pleasant, motivated individuals with terrific organizational, problem-solving skills, and initiative. The ideal candidate wants to learn about all aspects of theatrical casting from the ground up and will bring a positive attitude into the office and the casting room. Prior experience in a casting office or talent agency/representation office is R... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Join us at Carnegie Hall. DCM is seeking articulate, enthusiastic fundraisers who believe in keeping world-class music performances affordable to everyone. Become a part of our team in this worthwhile cause. You need to have sales experience and the ability to close over the phone. There is no cold calling. You will be reaching out to Carnegie Hall audience members and donors. We have flexible hours, but you must be able to work a minimum of 20 hours per week. Afternoon and evening s... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Millbrook Playhouse located in central Pennsylvania is looking for Interns to serve in their 2017-summer season. Millbrook Playhouse is a non union professional summer stock theatre company producing outstanding theatre in Central PA. Millbrook Playhouse is a traditional barn theatre with 2 stages, 275-seat Main Stage theatre and a 100-seat Cabaret Theatre. Main Stage season consists of 4 large-scale productions. Cabaret Theatre season consists of four smaller productions. Contract runs ... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Wagon Wheel Theatre, a professional non-union theatre located in Warsaw, Indiana, is offering a wonderful educational and performance opportunity for up and coming musicians who are looking for professional playing experience in the world of musical theatre during the summer months. We are looking for collegiate students or recent graduates who have the desire to pursuit a career in music performance. This unique experience will offer each musician the chance to play in the pit orchestra f... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Wagon Wheel Theatre, a professional non-union theatre located in Warsaw, Indiana is looking for an Assistant Musical Director to join the Artistic staff for our 2017 Summer Season. The ideal candidate is an individual who has a passion for wanting to pursuit musical direction professionally, is self-motivating, has strong piano skills, likes to work with children, and has the ability to multi-task in an extremely busy and fast-paced working environment. The main stage summer season include... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Spring forward with our weekend Alexander class! Alexander Technique for Everyday The Alexander Technique teaches people of all disciplines to release habitual tension for an experience of more freedom, poise, and presence. In this 4-week class, you'll discover how your body is designed to move, breathe, sound, and emote, and how to use these essential physical skills to calm your nerves, improve your posture, and find your voice. The first hour of class will be dedicated to exercises on... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Intro to Puppetry for Musical Theatre Instructed by Leanne Brunn March 6th, 13th, 27th & April 3rd 8-10pm Location: Studio TBA This course is designed to give you a crash course in Puppetry for the stage. It is a 5 week course that will teach you the basics of puppetry, lip-synch, arm rods, focus, as well as unleashing your creativity and allowing you to confidently walk into an audition. This fast-paced 5 week course includes Solo instruction, group instruction, ... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Palace Theatre in Georgetown, Texas, seeks dance and vocal instructors for a two-day camp, Monday and Tuesday February 20 and 21st. Dance and Vocals 101 runs 8:30 - 4:30 on the Palace Theatre Campus and is for young artists ages 6-12 of all abilities. Instructors with a variety of dance style experietise are encouraged to apply: jazz, tap, ballet, and hip-hop, as well as other specialties (swing, ballroom, tango). Vocal coaches must have experience with musical theatre. Hourly pay is off... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Millbrook Playhouse, a non-union summer theatre located in central Pennsylvania, is looking for a summer staff and designers to include: Costume Designer, Set Designer, Lighting Designer, Props Master and Sound Designer as well as Company Manager, Technical Director, Stage Managers, Asst. Stage Managers, Asst. Costume Designer, Wardrobe Supervisor/builder, Carpenters, and Box Office to serve as staff in their 2017 Summer season. Season includes: Fun Home, Spamalot, Seussical , Life Could be a Dr... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

ARTHOUSE is seeking a full-time member of the accounts team to manage several client accounts on a day-to-day basis. This position is best suited for candidates who are problem solvers and multitaskers – comfortable meeting and working with a variety of personalities – highly organized, great with numbers, detail-oriented, outgoing and motivated to meet tight deadlines. Candidates should thrive in a fast-paced and collaborative environment. RESPONSIBILITIES • Handle day-to-day c... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Call for a Music Director Fontbonne Hall Academy Saturday Night Fever School Edition Open to Fontbonne Students and Community High-School Boys Only Needed Music Director. There will be a band. Rehearsals: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays Show Dates: Friday, May 5 @ 2 pm Saturday, May 6 @ 2 pm @ 7:30 pm Sunday, May 7 @ 2 pm St. Bernard Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical Open to Ages 7 to 21 in the Pari... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Civilians is currently seeking Literary and Cabaret/Musical Theater interns for Spring 2017. This is a wonderful opportunity for a college student, graduate student, or recent graduate to be part of a dynamic, responsive and growing theater company whose mission is to strengthen connections between theater and society. These are part-time internships from February – June 2017. About The Civilians: The Civilians creates new theater from creative investigations into the most vital ques... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to producing a season of contemporary plays and musicals as broad and diverse as New York itself, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program full-time summer internships. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC produces eig... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Marquee Merchandise, Matt Murphy Productions, and BroadwayStore.com are seeking part-time interns, approximately 15-20 hours/week. In this multi-faceted office, interns will work closely with all departments on projects involving the marketing, financial, and general administrative sides of our on-site/online merchandise retail and theatrical producing businesses. The ideal candidate will possess: Excellent communication and telephone skills Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Word a... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

The Atlantic Theater Company invites multiple internships throughout the season in every aspect of the organization's operations. Internships are unpaid and generally held by undergraduate and graduate students, or recent college graduates. We offer college credit, tickets to all of the Atlantic main stage and second stage performances, free tickets to certain Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, metrocards for full-time interns, and educational sit down sessions with Atlantic staff, guest artists a... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

If you have digital media experience, LOVE all things digital/media, you’re enthusiastic, collaborative and a detail-oriented individual, we would like to meet you and explore the possibility of joining our media department in planning the day to day management of our online media campaigns, as a Digital Media Planner/Buyer. Serino Coyne LLC is a dynamic, full-service advertising and marketing agency specializing in entertainment and theatre-related accounts. We are part of Omnicom Group Inc.... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

In the heart of New York's Theater District, Sardi's restaurant has been the toast of Broadway for 90 years. Seeking a Full-time receptionist. Duties include: Taking reservations via phone, e-mail and in person. Strong communications skills; Strong Customer Relation Skills; Written Skills. Knowledge of Broadway is a PLUS! Rate $11/HR. Health Insurance available. Email resume to seanr1921@gmail.com... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Booking Agent Full-Time Saratoga Springs, NY* or Los Angeles, CA Reference Number: BM122016 Mills Entertainment is the industry leader in branded live entertainment. We collaborate with top artists and content partners to produce and promote engagements at theaters, arenas, casinos, and colleges throughout the United States and internationally. The work we do is exciting, challenging, and enjoyable. We are seeking applicants with a passion for live entertainment and a desire to j... (more)

Posted On: 2/3/2017

Manhattan agency looking for 2x female brand ambassadors for trade show in Providence, RI Feb 15th and 16th. Must be on site from 2.00 - 3.30pm each day. Duties to include distributing flyers, interacting with attendees and directing visitors to the client's booth. $150pp for both days. Contact Carol at carol.todd@industriagency.com to discuss further. ... (more)

Posted On: 1/27/2017

World famous Ellen's Stardust Diner Is hiring for our Famous Stardusters team. Broadway exposure for your singing talents. A studio available to perform in and refine your skills. One of the most lucrative jobs in the US Stardust has been a home for aspiring actors and actresses for 30 years. Many of the Stardust Alumni have gone on to careers in Movies and television, certainly Broadway theatre is chock full of Starduster superstars. Why not be discovered. OPEN CALL bring your resu... (more)

