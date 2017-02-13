This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/13/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/13/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Stage Manager, Lighting Designer, Scenic Designer, & Projections Designer

Posted On: 2/11/2017

Hiring for Summer Indie Theater Workshop Production of New Play: * Set Designer * Projections Designer * Lighting Designer * Stage Manager We are seeking to hire a Stage Manager and a dynamic team of Designers for a Summer 2017 workshop production of a new play in development, Fuck La Vie d’Artiste by Georgette Kelly. This intimate play is a timely investigation into the role of artists and the power of love, in times of anti-immigrant sentiments and socio-economic and racial unrest. We ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

This class is for the actor or writer who is aching to tell their very own story. Like other brave solo performers who have come before you, you will be encouraged to theatricalize your personal stories by learning the necessary structural and performative elements of the medium. You will leave this 8-week class with a performance piece based on your own fascinating life and a new perspective on the art of solo storytelling. Solo Performance Instructor: Emmy winner Judy Gold (Actor/Co-Wr... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Bristol Valley Theater, a summer theater located in Naples, NY is looking to fill technical positions for its 2017 Summer Season. Positions are available in the following departments: Carpentry Electrics Props Scenic Painting Costume/Wardrobe Both staff positions and internships are still available. Please specify your interest in one or both. Staff position pay is $225-$300/week, interns receive a $100/week stipend. Housing is provided free of charge for all positions. Bristol Valley... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

STAGE MANAGER POSTION AVALIBLE Stage manager needed for middle school production of Beauty and the Beast in Chappaqua, NY. Responsibilities will include management of all set pieces, drops and props, calling the show, including all lighting cues and working with stage crew of middle school age students. Must have experience working with children. Having a car and/or finger print clearance is a plus. Travel is provided/reimbursed from NYC for this paid position to the Chappaqua Train Station. ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

New York Theatre Workshop, one of the city’s leading not-for-profit Off-Broadway theatre companies, seeks a Marketing Associate. For more than three decades, NYTW has provided a home to artists to hone their creative voice, a space for them to develop their projects and a platform to produce groundbreaking work. The four-person marketing team is responsible for promoting four major productions per season, leading a robust annual membership campaign, and supporting the institution’s many offstage... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Roundabout Theatre Company, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit theatres, seeks an energetic and personable individual to join the company as the House Manager for The Steinberg Center for Theatre – which includes the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre. The House Manager will have responsibility for the overall management and upkeep of the Steinberg Center for Theatre in which Roundabout presents as many as five productions per season. This includes the management of staff and bui... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

BE A FLEA! SEEKING A TECHNICAL DIRECTOR The award-winning Flea Theater seeks a highly motivated Technical Director with broad-based technical and managerial skills. Candidate must have problem-solving abilities and the kind of attitude necessary to enjoy work in a lively downtown atmosphere. The TD will be an essential part of The Flea team working closely with the Production Manager and under the guidance of the Artistic and Producing Directors. The Flea is opening a performing arts com... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

The Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford is a six-week theater and performance program that uniquely combines the study of Shakespeare's text, contemporary ensemble training, and the opportunity to rehearse and perform in two of Shakespeare’s plays in repertory. SA@S is seeking a diverse ensemble from a wide range of experiences and backgrounds. Students entering college, attending college, as well as recent college graduates may apply. This year's shows are "Measure for Measure" and "The Tempest". T... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

CENTER THEATRE GROUP in Los Angeles invites qualified candidates to submit applications to become its next Director of Education and Engagement. As a senior member of Center Theatre Group staff reporting directly to the Director of Social Strategy, Innovation and Impact, the Director of Education and Engagement will lead and direct Center Theatre Group’s high-achieving education department. The Director of Education and Engagement will be called upon to ensure that Center Theatre Group’s robust ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Broadway Asia International (BAI), an international producing and general management firm founded by Tony Award-winning producers Marc Routh and Simone Genatt, is accepting internship applications from those candidates interested in international theater management. BAI creates and manages musicals, immersive theatrical experiences, non-verbal acrobatic and percussion-based shows, and large scale spectaculars in China and throughout Asia. Current projects include Kung Fu Panda Spectacular based ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), an internationally recognized presenter of contemporary performing arts and cinema, seeks a Human Resources Intern to support our busy HR department for 20 hours per week. Experienced, strategic HR professionals are in demand. BAM's HR department supports almost 1000 employees doing a wide variety of jobs - from Stagehands to Digital Media to Finance to Development and beyond. Kick start your HR career with this invaluable internship! Essential Duties and ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Actors, are you... · Still performing that same tired monologue you learned six years ago? · Sick of spending hours poring over scripts? · Eager to add new material to your repertoire, but unsure of where to start? · Preparing for an audition with an unusual monologue requirement? · In need of a new monologue in a pinch? · Struggling to find material that suits your type? · Ready to wow casting directors with cutting edge pieces tha... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Hiring booking agent for a New York City based production company BrookRock Entertainment is an independently owned theatrical production company that produces and develops Off-Broadway and touring productions. We would like to hire a Theatrical Booking Agent. We are seeking a detailed orientated person with sales experience and knowledge of the theatrical world. This position requires a person with excellent communication skills who can develop and maintain relationships with venues & c... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

www.auditiontruth.com Come get real feedback from Broadway Resident Director/Choreographer James Gray. Who is currently working with Susan Stroman and Hal Prince on the up coming Broadway show PRINCE OF BROADWAY Audition Truth - get real feedback in real time to take a real leap forward. When the only thing you hear in the room is "Thank you" - how do you know? And how do you grow? In this powerful 1-day workshop - you will walk through the complete audition process and get supporti... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Company Description: Founded in 1997 by partners Matthew Rego, Michael Rego and Hank Unger, The Araca Group is one of Broadway’s leading theatrical producers. Through its affiliated companies, Araca creates and sells merchandise for a wide range of theatrical and live-entertainment ventures. For more information please visit: http://www.araca.com. Job Description: The Merchandise Manager will supervise merchandise sales operations on the Broadway show War Paint. The manager will... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

With the 2017 Audition Season in full swing, brush up your audition technique and learn how to best prepare and present yourself for a variety of audition situations! Ogunquit Playhouse Casting Director and Director Anthony C. Daniel will be teaching a three week audition intensive focusing on how to nail your auditions and secure a callback. Focusing on presentation, acting a song, choice of material, and overall preparation, this workshop will surely help you walk in to your upcoming audi... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

The historic Cape Playhouse, the oldest continually operating summer theatre in the United States, is currently accepting resumes for summer apprentice positions in Sound, Electrics and Carpentry. The Cape Playhouse has been called by The New York Times as the place “…where Broadway goes to summer.” We are proud to offer apprenticeships at the Playhouse that are a vital part of what makes our renowned seasons possible. The Cape Playhouse's highly competitive apprenticeship opportunities empower ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Culture Project is seeking a Director of Finance to oversee financial management and human resources. Reporting to the Executive Director, the Director of Finance guides Culture Project’s financial policy and direction while also being an active partner with the senior leadership team in planning the organization’s future strategy and implementing ongoing operations. She or he will lead all financial administration, business planning, budgeting, and human resource administration. The Director of... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Location: New York, NY The award winning Irish Repertory Theatre is continuing to accept applications for a full-time Box Office Manager position. The Irish Rep was founded by Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly in 1988 with Sean O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars. In 1995, the theater made its permanent home in Chelsea on three completely renovated floors of a former warehouse, which houses both the Francis J. Greenburger Main Stage and a smaller studio space, the W. Scott McLucas Studio. ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Let Classical Theatre of Harlem's Actor's Advocate be your resource. Actor's Advocate's 4 week intensive will work with you to; build your repertoire, work with master teachers, meet industry professionals, and make your work dynamic, unique and memorable. Session(s) Available: Early Professionals A 4-week intensive meeting 2 days a week, designed for actors who are looking to further develop their performance skill, sharpen audition technique, meet and form relationships with industry pr... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

BEYOND THE TABLE- Audition Class & 1on1 Casting Director Meeting: Tuesday February 21st Broadway Casting Director Benton Whitley is back in the classroom on the evening of February 21st, followed by a private/personal one-on-one meeting in the Stewart/Whitley Casting Office for audition feedback, specific career advice, and general industry brain picking. Students will get the opportunity to ask all of the audition and career questions they’ve never had the opportunity to ask in ... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Technical Director/Master Electrician June 2017 – August 2017 Key dates (subject to change) Req. # TDME012017 Job Purpose Mills Entertainment is seeking a Technical Director/Master Electrician for a summer 2017 tour. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: · Participate in production meetings and phone conferences prior to the tour dates Manage the technical advance with venues, vendors and touring crew for each engagement Supervise and dire... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

The Scranton Shakespeare Festival is seeking production staff for its 2017 Season! Productions will include: TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA MEASURE FOR MEASURE DAMN YANKEES We’re looking for resourceful, enthusiastic and dedicated creatives to fill the following roles: Costume Designer Scenic Designer Lighting Designer Music Director Sound Designer Stage Managers Production Assistants Those with skills/experience in multiple facets are strongly encouraged to apply alo... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

New Ohio Theatre is accepting applications for technical theatre interns for our two world premiere Archive Residency productions, running April - June, 2017. This is an excellent opportunity for college-age and early-career theatre artists to gain practical, hands-on experience on professional theatre productions. Through close mentoring with production staff, interns will have the option to collaborate on either one or both productions, and our goal is to provide interns with the tools & resou... (more)

Posted On: 2/10/2017

Please note, this is a general job posting for open positions Clarity is currently working on. We work with a range of clients out of varying industries including creative agencies, consulting firms, fashion & luxury goods, and digital media. Positions may be temporary, temp-to-perm or direct-hire. This is a great opportunity for working artists looking to supplement their income, fill gaps between contracts, or find a long-term opportunity! Interested applicants can visit our website at w... (more)

