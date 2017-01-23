This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/23/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/23/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Bucks County Playhouse seeks a dynamic Director of Development to lead and strengthen the organization's fundraising efforts. The Director of Development, working with a Development Manager and an assistant, plans and implements all fundraising programs for the Playhouse, including annual campaign, major gifts, special events, sponsorships, foundation, corporate, and government grants, and all other aspects of fundraising to advance the mission of the organization. The Playhouse has an annual ... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Guest Services Supervisors are responsible for providing excellent service at Kings Theatre events to all areas of Kings Theatre. Reporting to the House Manager, the Guest Services Supervisor will supervise Guest Services staff during events. This person must have experience managing large volumes of employees, and providing a high level of customer services to guests, facility tenants and VIP’s. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Maintain pleasant, friendly and professional demeanor with... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Belinda King Creative Productions are seeking an internal or external Casting Director to take on the casting of lead vocalists for elite cruise line, Seabourn. The fleet is now under the new artistic direction of Belinda King and includes collaborations with some of the industry’s finest Directors and Choreographers, such as West End Director/Choreographer Gary Lloyd. Repertoire features our exclusive partnership with Oscar-winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice on the production of An Evening W... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Are you a bright, creative, and talented individual looking for a rewarding position while you follow your artistic pursuits? Most importantly, do you LOVE kids and the opportunity to play as part of your job? We're SmartSitting, a unique, personal babysitting and nanny agency that works one-on-one to help you to find your ideal babysitting job. We are currently looking for enthusiastic individuals available Monday through Friday afternoons from around 3PM - 7PM to fill a number of after... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Rachel M. Stevens is a professional director and teacher based out of New York City. She most recently served as Assistant Director on NATASHA, PIERRE & the GREAT COMET of 1812 on Broadway. Rachel has also assisted Andy Blankenbuehler, choreographer of the Broadway musical HAMILTON. She has directed regionally in D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and Pittsburgh to name a few. Rachel is dedicated teacher and teaching artist. She has worked with students in directing, musical theater, acting and ... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

The historic Cape Playhouse, a COST Tier 2 summer theatre in Cape Cod and the oldest continually operating summer theatre in the United States, is seeking a full-time Managing Director. The Managing Director position manages the daily operations and facilities of the Cape Cod Center of the Arts based in Dennis, MA. The successful candidate must develop and implement the annual budget, an annual marketing plan and fundraising strategy, is the primary spokesperson/advocate for the Cape Playhou... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assist the Technical Director (TD) in all areas of production. Attend design meetings as requested by the TD. Attend all production meetings Assist in the construction and painting of scenery Supervise and participate in all lighting activities (hang, focus, cueing, load out, etc.). Help to maintain a safe working environment and instruct crews in safety procedures and equipment use. Maintain all lighting equipment, including instruments... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Seeking an arranger / score editor for a reading of a new Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer. This piece has previously been performed to great success in Europe, but is undergoing new development in a revised English version. Owing to the reading's needs, we would like to reduce the show's orchestration for a 6-piece rock band and edit the score to match our revisions. Applicants must have: working facility with orchestration and arrangement (experience with reduction to roc... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Theatre Workshop of Nantucket Seeks interns for 2017 Season! Founded 60 years ago, Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (TWN) today provides performances year round on the island. An aggressive summer season, when Nantucket’s population swells to 50,000, extends through the December holidays, and programming is also provided for the year round population of 12,000 in the off season. Stage Management Stage Management intern will work alongside the company stage manager and production mana... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

There's no time like the present to upgrade your singing! *Do you want to perfect your vocal technique, spruce up your book, or fine tune your material to finally achieve audition success?* Mentioned as one of the top NYC vocal coaches in a recent Backstage article, Michael Jacobs Vocal Studio promotes vocal health for all styles of singing through a hybrid technical approach involving breathing, stretches, body alignment/awareness, nutrition, yoga, Alexander Technique, Linklater, and me... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

***IN A NUTSHELL*** The Legacy of You (T-LoY) produces inspiring media, entertainment, and education targeted towards emerging thought-leaders and artists. T-LoY’s clients include StarQuest Performing Arts Competition – a leader in the dance competition circuit, heading into its 24th season of a 60+ city national tour. ***WHAT IS THE JOB?*** We are looking for a Assistant General Manager to manage the T-LoY office & run the 2017 StarQuest Guest Experience & Sales Program. This positio... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

The Artistic Residency at Luna Stage is a chance for a motivated and dedicated emerging director/dramaturg who is passionate about new work to bridge the gap between university and early career or from early career to a position of leadership. The Artistic Resident will become a vital part of the team, partnering with the Artistic Director and Resident Dramaturg to develop, produce, direct, contextualize, and program the artistic offerings of the theater. Because of our intimate staff size, Luna... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Tres Artis Studio For Actors with Francesco Campari - Intro/Interview Session: Francesco Campari is an actor and director currently based in New York City. Born in Milan, Italy, he studied at a very young age at the Accademia del Teatro alla Scala and later at the Centro Teatro Attivo. He collaborated as an actor in multiple plays and roles under the direction of Marise Flach, and briefly with directors Peter Brook and Mamadou Dioume. In 2004 he directed several theater productions in Mila... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Class: The Patrick Page Studio : ONE DAY MASTERCLASS Date: Saturday, February 4th Time: 10:00 AM-6:00PM Location: Ripley Grier Studios Tuition: $175.00 During this One-Day Master Class, students will perform two contrasting musical theatre vocal selections or monologues for Broadway’s Patrick Page and receive individual feedback on how to activate their material to grow their audition practice. Patrick Page is one of New York's most respected actors, having performed leading roles in a d... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

APPLY: WWW.WERKWITHBWAY.COM Don't throw away your shot! Spend the weekend with the cast of the Broadway phenomenan HAMILTON at WERK WITH BWAY's three-day intensive. Students will: *Work one-on-one with the stars of the world's hottest BWAY phenomenon on your MT audition cuts and, obvi, BOOK WERK *Learn ACTUAL choreography and music from Hamiton's dance captain, music director and peeps that work in the room where it happens! *Prep your Hamilton audition with our working BWAY faculty an... (more)

Posted On: 1/23/2017

Araca Merchandise LP is currently accepting resumes for Part Time Sales Associate positions for its current and upcoming shows on Broadway and across New York City. Araca Merchandise LP is a theatrical merchandising company, with a fast-paced and high energy retail environment. Our Sales Associates must be friendly, outgoing, articulate, engaging, dependable and adaptable! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Delivering exceptional customer service with each transactio... (more)

Posted On: 1/21/2017

MJVS promotes vocal health for all styles of singing through a hybrid technical approach to voice lessons involving, breathing, stretches, body alignment/awareness, nutrition, yoga, Alexander Technique, Linklater, and mental health tailored personally to each singer. We strive to provide the best singing training possible to help each student on his or her vocal journey to singing success. Michael also specializes in voice lessons for singers who have audition anxiety. Michael has been ranked as... (more)

Posted On: 1/19/2017

We are currently looking for bright and dynamic teachers for small-group instruction for one of our prestigious charter middle school after-school programs. Requirements: • Must be an experienced teacher in a public or charter school serving at-risk youth • Must be familiar with New York State Exams/Common Core • Must be available February 2017- June 2017 o Wednesdays/Thursdays/Fridays 2:40pm-3:40pm o Saturdays 9am-12pm • Must be able to teach one of the following classes: o Math ... (more)

Posted On: 1/18/2017

New startup seeking instructors for technical theatre, theatre management and theatre management. Currently seeking instructors to assist with creating courses in the areas below. Each area has beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, thus you can instruct at the skill level that is most comfortable for you, and on topics that you are passionate about. TECHNICAL THEATRE AREAS: - Audio (Systems, Mixing, Mics/RF, QLab, etc.) - Lighting (Basics, Design, Consoles, Repair, etc.) - Scenic C... (more)

Posted On: 1/11/2017

This weekend program combines training & rehearsal to build an acting ensemble and to create a fully-realized performance of a Shakespeare play! You’ll explore Shakespeare's language through Voice, Movement/Stage Combat, and Text/Acting, all under the guidance of our most experienced teaching staff. By the end you will have developed a fully-realized, embodied performance. Who: Teens ages 13-18 When: Saturdays this Spring 1pm - 5pm Jan 21st - April 8th Where: Southern CT State U... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

ABOUT TRANSCENDENCE SUMMER INTERNSHIPS This 12 to 15 week summer program is a an opportunity available to high schoolers and young adults pursuing higher education. The program will train artists in an environment where their individual voices and talents are encouraged. Interns will grow through an empowering mentorship, working directly with our professionals, and finding their own artistic voice. Internships are available in the following areas: - Costume - Props - Phot... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

The New York production of Blue Man Group is seeking a full time Electrics Supervisor. This position is responsible for overseeing the Electrics Department, and ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show’s lighting and electrics-related special effects are of the highest caliber. This is a full time position reporting to the Production Stage Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include but are not limited to: Maintaining open communication about electrics issues an... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre is looking for a Full Time Production Stage Manager Blue Man Group New York is looking for someone to fill the position of Production Stage Manager (PSM). This is a full time position reporting to the Resident General Manager (RGM). The PSM is responsible for all elements of Blue Man New York’s production department (performers, crew and stage management) including the maintenance of artistic integrity, oversight of entire production departme... (more)

Posted On: 1/6/2017

Marketing Assistant Department: Account Services - TMD NYC Responsibilities include: • Work alongside Senior Staff to provide account services and nurture relationships – taking the lead when directed • Support Senior Staff to maintain strategic plans and reports for Broadway Across America (BAA) and vendors • Maintain a working relationship between BAA marketing and all departments of TMD • Work with Senior Staff on special projects such as client development, industry trade e... (more)

Posted On: 1/5/2017

Become confident with your voice. I support those wanting to improve their speaking skills, learn to sing or reduce their accent. "I have really enjoyed my lessons with Clara and always look forward to going. Clara's relaxed, happy approach makes me feel comfortable. I have grown in confidence enormously since I first started lessons and feel my voice has improved as a result. I would definitely recommend Clara to others!" Nancy Baivier "My singing lessons with Clara have been absolutely ... (more)

