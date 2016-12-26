This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/26/2016

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/26/2016. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Theatres: Dinner Theatre for sale

Posted On: 12/20/2016

Dinner theatre for sale in Johnson City, TN. Building offers dinner seating for 90 patrons, fully equipped commercial kitchen and full bar in lobby. There is a large green room backstage. Upstairs has 2 separate apartments and large laundry room. There is a very large shop space/prop room and loads of storage, located in the middle of the entertainment district. Live and work downtown. $365,000.00... (more)

Posted On: 12/19/2016

The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is accepting résumés for the following part-time resident artist for the Henry Mancini Academy at Lincoln Park—Dance Faculty (Ballet, Jazz and Tap). Duties will be to teach dance classes up to two days a week. Classes are from 4:30-7:30 PM. Applicants should be comfortable teaching technique and performance skills to students ages 4-18. Applicant’s required qualifications are education/training in and experience with teaching the required dance forms, and ... (more)

Posted On: 12/19/2016

POSITION Temporary Seasonal Artist Services Manager DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Festival OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. For over 20 years, Lincoln Center Festival (www.lincolncenterfestival.org) has been presenting a wide range of classic and contempora... (more)

Posted On: 12/17/2016

Beautiful functional revolving door unit with marquis and LED "Grand Hotel" Logo. Perfect show piece anchor for your stage production of Grand Hotel. Art Nouveau styling. -Dimensions with Marquis attached: 6'-10" Wide, 9'-8" High, 6'-6" Deep -Load-in door size required: 70" x 80" -Door rotates smoothly on central pivot and casters under doors. -Four can lights in ceiling take Par 38's -Grand Hotel Sign in raised lettering with LED back-lighting. Sign light includes dimmer and remo... (more)

Posted On: 12/15/2016

We are seeking friendly, enthusiastic, team minded individuals to join our team at the New York Show. Blue Man Group is a global entertainment company with shows performed in 15 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York and Berlin, and a North/South American Tour. Responsibilities of this position include: Processing of all specialty ticket requests (House Seats... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2016

Get the technique you're looking for. Suited to your stylistic demands. NO-nonsense approach has worked for film, television, broadway, and complete beginners. Short-term Intensive Vocal Study. CONTACTDIERDRE@GMAIL.COM... (more)

Posted On: 12/12/2016

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Working closely with the Artistic Director and the marketing team, Dixon Place's Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing a variety of marketing materials, including postcards for commissioned shows, in addition to weekly maintenance of digital & paper performance calendars and e-blasts. Applicants should have experience with WordPress (or similar blog/website software), Constant Contact (or similar email design software), and the Adobe Creative Suite, particularly In... (more)

Posted On: 12/7/2016

A-List Education (www.alisteducation.com) is hiring part-time instructors to teach SAT/ACT classes. Details: • Classes last 2-3 hours on either weekdays or Saturdays o Availability on Wednesday afterschool and Saturday morning preferred • Classes are scheduled weekly • Full curriculum and training provided o Available for training: Tuesday Evenings/Thursday Mornings • Teaching hours paid at $60/hr • Training and prep time paid at $15/hr • Travel reimbursements available for some cir... (more)

Posted On: 12/7/2016

With London Master Teacher Giles Forman Master teacher Yat Malmgren's/Laban's method of "Transforming Character" January 5th - 9th 10-6pm ACTORS MOVEMENT STUDIO NYC REFERRAL DISCOUNT BRING FREND GET 50.00 OFF What do Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany,Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender have in common…? The extraordinary work of Yat Malmgren: A legend in British actor training the creator of the Laban-Malmgren System of Character Analysis, fou... (more)

Posted On: 12/7/2016

Posted On: 12/7/2016

Actors Easy Access to Character Emotions Emotion Method 2 & 5 Day Workshops JANUARY 25 & 26 Day INTRO 10- 4pm $ 200.00 JANUARY 25th -29 -5 Day INTENSIVE 10- 4pm $ 450 EARLY BIRD Discount REFERAL DISCOUNT $50.00 Bring a friend Get a $50.00 Referral Discount For every friend who registers! "PEM is the acting technique for the twenty-first century -it would have amazed even Stanislavsky!” Peter McAllister The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. "PEM emoti... (more)

Posted On: 12/7/2016

Posted On: 12/7/2016

Posted On: 12/5/2016

Key Grip Media Productions is looking for participants for documentary films. This is also an excellent opportunity for actors to gain exposure nation wide. Here's an example of the kind of films we're producing. Key Grip's documentary film "POTUS.” POTUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL6iJP-EVpc&t=7s Please feel free to respond with some basic information about yourself, your career, and how you feel you can add value to Key Grip Media Productions Documentaries. Possible future topi... (more)

Posted On: 12/2/2016

POSITION Temporary Part-Time Digital Support Coordinator, Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pa... (more)

Posted On: 12/2/2016

POSITION Temporary Part-Time Database Support Assistant, Lincoln Center Local and Mentor-Linc DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pac... (more)

Posted On: 12/1/2016

Broadway Theatre Arts Education Intern in New York City. StudentsLive ( SL), a High Profile, Award-Winning Broadway Education Organization and Passport to Broadway International, is looking for an ambitious, articulate, intelligent, self-motivated, mature, intern for Spring 2017 with potential for growth and opportunity to be become a part of the SL Education Team. Looking for a candidate with background and passion for theater education, study and/or skills in musical theater, high level admini... (more)

Posted On: 11/30/2016

Ian Bentley has been teaching voice in and around NYC for the past 15 years. He works with singers of all levels from beginners and people who just like to sing to experienced professionals. His students have appeared on and off Broadway, toured nationally with bands, recorded on major record labels, and received accolades from numerous performing arts organizations. Ian has been on the faculty at The Diller-Quaile School of Music since 2010, at Little Red School House since 2007, and former... (more)

Posted On: 11/29/2016

The Works Entertainment, international production company, is seeking an experienced individual for the position of non-equity company stage manager for the 2017 North American tour of The Naked Magicians from February 6th – June 4th, 2017, with possibility of further employment. If interested, please send a brief cover letter and resume to Sam Klingner (Producer) at sam@theworksent.com ... (more)

Posted On: 11/29/2016

The Arlington Players, one of Northern Virginia's oldest community theaters, is currently seeking proposals from directors for its 67th Season (2017-2018) and we would love to hear from you! If you are interested in submitting a proposal, please contact Barbara Esquibel at seasonplanning@thearlingtonplayers.org for more information. This is a volunteer, unpaid opportunity.... (more)

Posted On: 11/29/2016

I have moved to NYC from Nashville, TN and have been doing music professionally for 30 years. I have accompanied Natalie Cole, Donna Summer, and Sandi Patty among others. Most recently, I was staff accompanist at Belmont University in the Musical Theater department and have music directed over 30 shows in the Nashville area. I sight read and improvise and am well versed in any genre of music. In addition, I can offer vocal coaching from the standpoint of a music director, and can help with c... (more)

Posted On: 11/28/2016

Not sure if this is the write place. I am trying to write my first play. It's a mash up of hip hop, drama, comedy, Star Wars and Jesus Christ Superstar. Looking for someone who knows how to format a play, someone to bounce off ideas for scenes etc...Can't pay, but if you take a leap of faith, PHENOMENAL can be phenomenal... (more)

Posted On: 11/25/2016

About Downtown Cabaret Theatre Workshops Downtown Cabaret Theatre, with its long and rich tradition of producing the highest quality children’s theatre, is thrilled to launch an educational series for performers grades 1-10. Our goal is to offer a variety of performance-based classes from on-camera technique to musical theatre dance to improvisation and beyond. We are so excited to continue our growing series workshops in January 2017, including: Acting Technique, Children’s Company 101, and Vo... (more)

Posted On: 11/25/2016

Justin Gallagher Photography specializes in capturing the inner and outer beauty of every performer through on location headshot deals for only $15o.oo. (This includes one edited photograph and unlimited outfit changes for one hour as well as all google drive downloads access for one month.) JG Photography also can be the photographer for your theatrical performance (of any kind). You have 3 hours at a dress rehearsal or performance for Justin G to get as many photographs as possible. The pr... (more)

Posted On: 11/22/2016

STEWART/WHITLEY is seeking a full-time casting intern to begin in the new year, on/about January 4, 2017. Must be available to interview as soon as possible. Looking for smart, pleasant, motivated individuals with terrific organizational, problem-solving skills, and initiative. The ideal candidate wants to learn about all aspects of theatrical casting from the ground up and will bring a positive attitude into the office and the casting room. Prior experience in a casting offi... (more)

