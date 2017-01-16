This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/16/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/16/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Acting Coaches / Classes: Elm Shakespeare Company Teen Troupe Classes Begin 1/21/2017

Posted On: 1/11/2017

This weekend program combines training & rehearsal to build an acting ensemble and to create a fully-realized performance of a Shakespeare play! You’ll explore Shakespeare's language through Voice, Movement/Stage Combat, and Text/Acting, all under the guidance of our most experienced teaching staff. By the end you will have developed a fully-realized, embodied performance. Who: Teens ages 13-18 When: Saturdays this Spring 1pm - 5pm Jan 21st - April 8th Where: Southern CT State U... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

ABOUT TRANSCENDENCE SUMMER INTERNSHIPS This 12 to 15 week summer program is a an opportunity available to high schoolers and young adults pursuing higher education. The program will train artists in an environment where their individual voices and talents are encouraged. Interns will grow through an empowering mentorship, working directly with our professionals, and finding their own artistic voice. Internships are available in the following areas: - Costume - Props - Phot... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

The New York production of Blue Man Group is seeking a full time Electrics Supervisor. This position is responsible for overseeing the Electrics Department, and ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show’s lighting and electrics-related special effects are of the highest caliber. This is a full time position reporting to the Production Stage Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include but are not limited to: Maintaining open communication about electrics issues an... (more)

Posted On: 1/9/2017

Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre is looking for a Full Time Production Stage Manager Blue Man Group New York is looking for someone to fill the position of Production Stage Manager (PSM). This is a full time position reporting to the Resident General Manager (RGM). The PSM is responsible for all elements of Blue Man New York’s production department (performers, crew and stage management) including the maintenance of artistic integrity, oversight of entire production departme... (more)

Posted On: 1/6/2017

Marketing Assistant Department: Account Services - TMD NYC Responsibilities include: • Work alongside Senior Staff to provide account services and nurture relationships – taking the lead when directed • Support Senior Staff to maintain strategic plans and reports for Broadway Across America (BAA) and vendors • Maintain a working relationship between BAA marketing and all departments of TMD • Work with Senior Staff on special projects such as client development, industry trade e... (more)

Posted On: 1/5/2017

Become confident with your voice. I support those wanting to improve their speaking skills, learn to sing or reduce their accent. "I have really enjoyed my lessons with Clara and always look forward to going. Clara's relaxed, happy approach makes me feel comfortable. I have grown in confidence enormously since I first started lessons and feel my voice has improved as a result. I would definitely recommend Clara to others!" Nancy Baivier "My singing lessons with Clara have been absolutely ... (more)

Posted On: 1/4/2017

Responsiblities: Distribute tickets for assigned Broadway show to customers prior to the show in a friendly and cheerful manner. Check IDs and/or confirmation emails to verify identity. Act as a brand ambassador to the company. Explain how Headout works, answer questions, and help direct customers. Smile and enjoy yourself! A background in hospitality customer service is a must. Hours are 1.5 hours on each day that a show is performing. Up to 11 hours a week. ... (more)

Posted On: 1/3/2017

Publicist (Freelance, Stipend, Part-time, Temporary) The Future Is Female Festival, a grassroots effort, seeks experienced individual passionate about women in the arts for freelance, stipend role doing Publicity and Press Releases. The Future Is Female Festival (thefutureisfemalefestival.com) invites individuals and theatre companies across the US to host productions or readings this March of ten-minute plays written by women of all backgrounds on the subject “the future is female,” and ... (more)

Posted On: 1/3/2017

Create LA is looking for strong carpenters and painters to help us build, paint, load in and strike our productions (live events and custom builds) Deadlines will be tight and there will be last minute calls to work, so flexibility is appreciated. Proficiency in the use of electrical, pneumatic, and manual shop tools is necessary. This is a freelance job so we work around other jobs as long as proper notice is given. We do strive to schedule dates for projects as soon as we have them. You mus... (more)

Posted On: 1/3/2017

Seeking a stage manager for the premier performance of And the Crowd Goes Wild, a play that will be making its debut at this summer's Midtown International Theatre Festival. The festival lasts from July 15 to August 6, although the exact performance dates for And the Crowd Goes Wild have yet to be determined. We are seeking a stage manager to perform traditional, basic stage manager duties as well as operate a light/sound board. We ask that you have some prior experience in stage management,... (more)

Posted On: 1/3/2017

Seeking a company manager for the premier performance of And the Crowd Goes Wild, a play that will be making its debut at this summer's Midtown International Theatre Festival. The festival lasts from July 15 to August 6, although the exact performance dates for And the Crowd Goes Wild have yet to be determined. We are seeking a company manager to perform the following duties: - Insert programs into Festabills and give them to venue staff in a timely fashion. - Handle press packets. - Act as ... (more)

Posted On: 12/30/2016

Department: Sales & Marketing Reports to: Director of Program Marketing Status: Exempt Summary: Reporting to the Director of Program Marketing, the Senior Marketing Manager - Broadway supports the efforts of the Sales & Marketing Department for all Kimmel Center presentations and institutional initiatives, with a special focus on our robust Broadway Philadelphia products. Broadway Philadelphia is the flagship of our programmatic initiatives. The Manager will play an active leadership r... (more)

Posted On: 12/29/2016

Beejays Online Accent Training 25 years Experience. Join a Live Professional Training Course to set right mistakes in the way you speak American English. Fast and Secure way to Master American Accent in 6 Weeks. Avail One on One Training with 25 years Experienced International Coach. Focussed Online Learning Accelerate American Accent absorption... which make Daily Client Meetings Meaningful. Time to upgrade your communication skills. Time to Master Advanced Communication Techniques to... (more)

Posted On: 12/27/2016

A group of six singers have been preparing musical theater songs for a gender-bender themed cabaret at The Duplex in NYC. We are looking for a piano player to accompany us. Performance: January 21 - Call time: 5, Show: 6:30 - 8 at The Duplex Rehearsals(accompanist would ideally 1-2 rehearsals): December 29, 2016 7:30 - 9:30 January 5, 2017 7:30 - 9:30 January 19 2017 7:30 - 9:30 All rehearsals would be in midtown. Please email ctomes891@gmail.com if you are interested/ available ... (more)

Posted On: 12/20/2016

Dinner theatre for sale in Johnson City, TN. Building offers dinner seating for 90 patrons, fully equipped commercial kitchen and full bar in lobby. There is a large green room backstage. Upstairs has 2 separate apartments and large laundry room. There is a very large shop space/prop room and loads of storage, located in the middle of the entertainment district. Live and work downtown. $365,000.00... (more)

Posted On: 12/19/2016

The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is accepting résumés for the following part-time resident artist for the Henry Mancini Academy at Lincoln Park—Dance Faculty (Ballet, Jazz and Tap). Duties will be to teach dance classes up to two days a week. Classes are from 4:30-7:30 PM. Applicants should be comfortable teaching technique and performance skills to students ages 4-18. Applicant’s required qualifications are education/training in and experience with teaching the required dance forms, and ... (more)

Posted On: 12/19/2016

POSITION Temporary Seasonal Artist Services Manager DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Festival OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. For over 20 years, Lincoln Center Festival (www.lincolncenterfestival.org) has been presenting a wide range of classic and contempora... (more)

Posted On: 12/17/2016

Beautiful functional revolving door unit with marquis and LED "Grand Hotel" Logo. Perfect show piece anchor for your stage production of Grand Hotel. Art Nouveau styling. -Dimensions with Marquis attached: 6'-10" Wide, 9'-8" High, 6'-6" Deep -Load-in door size required: 70" x 80" -Door rotates smoothly on central pivot and casters under doors. -Four can lights in ceiling take Par 38's -Grand Hotel Sign in raised lettering with LED back-lighting. Sign light includes dimmer and remo... (more)

Posted On: 12/15/2016

We are seeking friendly, enthusiastic, team minded individuals to join our team at the New York Show. Blue Man Group is a global entertainment company with shows performed in 15 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York and Berlin, and a North/South American Tour. Responsibilities of this position include: Processing of all specialty ticket requests (House Seats... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2016

Get the technique you're looking for. Suited to your stylistic demands. NO-nonsense approach has worked for film, television, broadway, and complete beginners. Short-term Intensive Vocal Study. CONTACTDIERDRE@GMAIL.COM... (more)

Posted On: 12/12/2016

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Working closely with the Artistic Director and the marketing team, Dixon Place's Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing a variety of marketing materials, including postcards for commissioned shows, in addition to weekly maintenance of digital & paper performance calendars and e-blasts. Applicants should have experience with WordPress (or similar blog/website software), Constant Contact (or similar email design software), and the Adobe Creative Suite, particularly In... (more)

Posted On: 12/7/2016

A-List Education (www.alisteducation.com) is hiring part-time instructors to teach SAT/ACT classes. Details: • Classes last 2-3 hours on either weekdays or Saturdays o Availability on Wednesday afterschool and Saturday morning preferred • Classes are scheduled weekly • Full curriculum and training provided o Available for training: Tuesday Evenings/Thursday Mornings • Teaching hours paid at $60/hr • Training and prep time paid at $15/hr • Travel reimbursements available for some cir... (more)

Posted On: 12/5/2016

Key Grip Media Productions is looking for participants for documentary films. This is also an excellent opportunity for actors to gain exposure nation wide. Here's an example of the kind of films we're producing. Key Grip's documentary film "POTUS.” POTUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL6iJP-EVpc&t=7s Please feel free to respond with some basic information about yourself, your career, and how you feel you can add value to Key Grip Media Productions Documentaries. Possible future topi... (more)

Posted On: 12/2/2016

POSITION Temporary Part-Time Digital Support Coordinator, Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pa... (more)

Posted On: 12/2/2016

POSITION Temporary Part-Time Database Support Assistant, Lincoln Center Local and Mentor-Linc DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pac... (more)

