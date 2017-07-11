Theater Fans to Get Satisfaction from a Rolling Stones Jukebox Musical?

Theater fans may get some satisfaction if a reported jukebox musical, featuring the music of the iconic rock band The Rolling Stones, comes to fruition. According to The Sun, "top-secret" workshops are currently being held in London's West End while a search is on to find talented actors to star in the new production. The site reports that the plan is to launch the show on both The West End and Broadway.

A theater source tells The Sun, "The workshops are being kept very much under wraps and only incredible ­talent is being invited to attend." They continue, "The idea came from top ­theatre execs who know the concept of a Stones musical has the potential to be a worldwide hit."

There is one caveat to the project. The iconic rockers must give their stamp of approval before the production moves forward. The sources shares that theater executives, "know the show has to be outstanding for the band members to back it." They add, "Only then will it ever see the light of day - and at the same time make the rockers an absolute fortune."

The original Rolling Stones, consisting of Brian Jones (rhythm guitar, harmonica), Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (lead guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass), Charlie Watts (drums), were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them fourth on the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" list and their estimated album sales are above 250 million. They have released 30 studio albums, 18 live albums and numerous compilations. Let It Bleed (1969) was their first of five consecutive No. 1 studio and live albums in the UK. Sticky Fingers (1971) was the first of eight consecutive No. 1 studio albums in the US. In 2008, the band ranked 10th on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists chart. In 2012, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Below, check out the promo for The Rolling Stones upcoming 'No Filter' tour:



Image: Screengrab

