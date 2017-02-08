The Shows Must Go On (For Now)! Broadway Prepares for Snow Tomorrow

Feb. 8, 2017  

The Shows Must Go On (For Now)! Broadway Prepares for Snow TomorrowBundle up, New York! A winter storm is coming on Thursday, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in its wake.

So far (as of 5pm Wednesday), there are no cancellations for any Broadway or off-Broadway shows (for Wednesday or beyond), but stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for regular updates!

On the cancelation of Broadway shows due to inclement weather, the Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin told BroadwayWorld: "Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. 60-70% of our theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

Telecharge is already offering exchanges for Thursday performances:

From the National Weather Service:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY

-Snow Accumulations...8 to 12 inches...locally higher.

-Locations...New York City, Nassau County, Southern Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and Northeastern New Jersey.

-Hazard type...Heavy snow.

-Timing...Late tonight through Thursday.

-Impacts...Hazardous/dangerous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is likely. Local power outages with downed trees and powerlines possible.

-Winds...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

-Visibilities...one quarter mile or less at times. *

-Temperatures...Falling into the 20s.

A Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food... and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The current Broadway schedule is as follows. Check back for updates!

Show Weds.
2/8		 Thurs.
2/9		 Fri.
2/10		 Sat.
2/11		 Sun.
2/12

Aladdin

Aladdin

 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 1:00PM
6:30PM

Beautiful

Beautiful

 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:00PM

The Book of Mormon

 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:00PM

A Bronx Tale

 2:00PM
7:00PM		 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

Cats

 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:00PM

Chicago

 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:30PM
8:00PM		 2:30PM
7:00PM

Dear Evan Hansen

 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:30PM

The Glass Menagerie

 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM

Hamilton

 8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

In Transit

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

Jitney

 2:00PM
7:00PM		 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

Kinky Boots

 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:30PM

The Lion King

 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 1:00PM
6:30PM

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

On Your Feet

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

Paramour

 2:00PM
7:00PM		 7:00PM 8:00PM 3:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

The Phantom of the Opera

 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM

The Present

 1:30PM
7:30PM		 7:00PM 7:30PM 1:30PM
7:30PM		 3:00PM

School of Rock

 2:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 1:00PM
6:00PM

Sunset Boulevard

 8:00PM 6:30PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

Waitress

 2:00PM
7:30PM		 7:30PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM

Wicked

 7:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
7:00PM

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia


