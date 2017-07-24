BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat


The Muny's UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Jul. 24, 2017  

The Muny's UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Join BroadwayWorld on Instagram today as Karl Josef Co takes us behind the scenes of The Muny's production of THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and new songs from the Meredith Willson songbook. The tempestuous can't-live-with-him/can't-live-without-him love story that survived the Silver Boom, Gold Rush and sinking of the Titanic returns to the stage with more fun and flair than ever. This is one of those classic musicals that will have your heart soaring!

This talented cast includes: Beth Malone (Molly Tobin), Marc Kudisch (J.J. Brown), Whitney Bashor (Julia), David Abeles (Erich), Justin Guarini (Vincenzo) and Paolo Montalban (Arthur). They are joined by an outstanding ensemble including: Karl Josef Co, Donna English, Jennifer Evans, Patty Goble, Gregg Goodbrod, Mike Haggerty, Michael Halling, John Hickok, Emily Hsu, Dionna Thomas Littleton, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Marilley, Stephanie Martignetti, Carissa Massaro, Georgia Mendes, Paul Scanlan, Mike Schwitter, Gabi Stapula, Cullen R. Titmas and Daryl Tofa. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

Karl Josef Co is making his Muny Debut! He also did the Denver Center production of Unsinkable Molly Brown. Recently he's been seen on stage in Pacific Overtures (Classic Stage), Berlin to Broadway (York Theatre), Honor (Prospect Theater), The King & I (Music Theatre Wichita), Allegiance (Old Globe), and Miss Saigon (Fulton Theatre).


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Omigod You Guys! Watch Highlights from Laura Bell Bundy-Helmed LEGALLY BLONDE in Lexington
  • GREAT COMET's Josh Groban to Headline Benefit for The Broad Stage This September
  • Photo Flash: Belly Up and Take a First Look at The Muny's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
  • Dick Van Dyke Takes Opportunity to Apologize for MARY POPPINS Cockney Accent
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Investigates Donald Trump, Jr. Meeting with HAMILTON Parody
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Laura Bell Bundy-Helmed LEGALLY BLONDE at The LEXington Theatre Company

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com